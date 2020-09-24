Cahir pull out of Tipp camogie final after dual controversy 

The club, with 14 dual players, were asked to play two county finals in 26 hours
Cahir pull out of Tipp camogie final after dual controversy 

The club, with 14 dual players, were asked to play two county finals in 26 hours

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 19:23 PM
Eoghan Cormican

Cahir camogie club have informed the Tipperary Camogie Board they will not be fielding a team for this Saturday’s county junior final, citing player welfare concerns in arriving at their decision.

In recent days, Cahir players and officials have voiced their anger at being asked to play two county finals in the space of 26 hours this weekend.

The Cahir camogie team are scheduled to play the county junior final, against Knocknavilla, this Saturday (12 noon throw-in), with the club’s ladies footballers taking on Aherlow in the senior decider on Sunday (2pm).

There are 14 players who are members of both Cahir panels, 10 of whom are starters on the camogie and football teams.

Cahir camogie officials today wrote to the Tipperary Camogie Board to inform them they will not be fulfilling Saturday’s fixture.

“It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that as officers and management of Cahir Camogie Club, we have made the decision not to 'field' a team for the upcoming Junior A Camogie final this Saturday, September 26 due to player welfare issues as outlined in previous correspondence,” said the letter.

The decision not to field this Saturday has been made in conjunction with the entire Cahir camogie panel, the letter stated.

“We feel it is our responsibility to protect our players and therefore we cannot agree for them to participate in this game.

“In the meantime, we want to see a written report from the fixtures committee, as to how, after consultation, they came to the decision that the fixture could not be moved.” Cahir maintain that because there is no Munster club camogie competition for the winners of this tie to proceed to, the fixture can be put back.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Premier Camogie board stated the Junior A final has been fixed for September 26 “for over three months”.

More in this section

Down v Monaghan - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4B Every GAA Championship match this year to be broadcast live
Mayo v Galway - FBD League Semi-Final Tom Parsons appointed GPA chairman
Ballyea v O'Callaghan's Mills - Clare County Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final From relegation battle to a county final: How O’Callaghan’s Mills have turned things around

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices