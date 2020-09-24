Cahir pull out of Tipp camogie final after dual controversy 

Cahir camogie club have informed the Tipperary Camogie Board they will not be fielding a team for this Saturday’s county junior final, citing player welfare concerns in arriving at their decision.

In recent days, Cahir players and officials have voiced their anger at being asked to play two county finals in the space of 26 hours this weekend.

The Cahir camogie team are scheduled to play the county junior final, against Knocknavilla, this Saturday (12 noon throw-in), with the club’s ladies footballers taking on Aherlow in the senior decider on Sunday (2pm).

There are 14 players who are members of both Cahir panels, 10 of whom are starters on the camogie and football teams.

Cahir camogie officials today wrote to the Tipperary Camogie Board to inform them they will not be fulfilling Saturday’s fixture.

“It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that as officers and management of Cahir Camogie Club, we have made the decision not to 'field' a team for the upcoming Junior A Camogie final this Saturday, September 26 due to player welfare issues as outlined in previous correspondence,” said the letter.

The decision not to field this Saturday has been made in conjunction with the entire Cahir camogie panel, the letter stated.

“We feel it is our responsibility to protect our players and therefore we cannot agree for them to participate in this game.

“In the meantime, we want to see a written report from the fixtures committee, as to how, after consultation, they came to the decision that the fixture could not be moved.” Cahir maintain that because there is no Munster club camogie competition for the winners of this tie to proceed to, the fixture can be put back.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Premier Camogie board stated the Junior A final has been fixed for September 26 “for over three months”.