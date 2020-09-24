Tipperary camogie and ladies football boards won't step in to fix dual row

There are 14 players who are members of both Cahir camogie and ladies football panels who have to play two county finals in 26 hours
Aishling Moloney of Tipperary is one of 14 Cahir players facing into two county finals in 26 hours this weekend. Picture: Sportsfile

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 14:08 PM
Eoghan Cormican

Neither the Tipperary Camogie nor Ladies Football County Board has shown a willingness to move their respective county final fixture involving Cahir despite angry pleas from the dual players who are facing the prospect of having to play two county finals in the space of 26 hours this weekend.

Unless one of the Tipperary boards is prepared to postpone their respective county final, Cahir will play the Tipperary junior camogie final, against Knockavilla, this Saturday (12 noon throw-in), with the club’s ladies footballers taking on Aherlow in the county senior decider on Sunday (2pm start).

Tipperary footballer Aishling Moloney — a member of both Cahir teams — said the scheduling of the two games on the one weekend “begs reasoning”.

Moloney took to Twitter on Tuesday night to highlight the fixture pile-up.

“It is quite confusing that even though [the camogie] championship doesn’t extend beyond county finals, this match couldn’t be played the following weekend,” she tweeted.

There are 14 players who are members of both panels, 10 of whom are starters on both teams.

Statements released by the Tipperary Camogie and Ladies Football county boards on Wednesday evening suggested neither fixture will be put back to accommodate Cahir’s dual brigade.

The Tipperary Ladies Football board said they “have been and always are open to meeting with Tipperary Camogie with a view to putting in place a written agreement between the associations to develop a Master Plan concerning fixtures for the county. We believe that this would be to the benefit of both associations.”

The Premier Camogie board stated the Junior A final has been fixed for September 26 “for over three months”.

“Various options were explored about Cahir playing both football and camogie next weekend and both opposition clubs in football and camogie were contacted but a change was not feasible to these clubs,” read their statement.

