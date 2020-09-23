Kerry's Peter Crowley regrets 'silly and petulant' water incident in All-Ireland final

Kerry footballer Peter Crowley has described as “silly and petulant” his squirting of water at a Dublin player during last year’s All-Ireland final drawn game.

Crowley, who missed the 2019 championship because of a cruciate injury, served as a maor uisce on the afternoon of the Dublin-Kerry drawn decider.

TV cameras caught Crowley squirting water at a Dublin player from the Hogan Stand sideline during the second-half of the game, an incident which saw the then injured Kerry defender hit with an eight-week suspension.

“It was silly. It was pretty petulant,” Crowley told the Irish Examiner when asked about the incident.

“It is not something you'd want young people seeing someone do. There is no doubt about that.

“I suppose it was just a bit of a natural reaction that, I don't know whether it was frustration or what, I don't know what it was. It just happened and it shouldn't happen again.”

Crowley is part of the Mid Kerry side chasing Kerry county championship glory this Saturday evening at Austin Stack Park (throw-in 7pm). Their final opponents are reigning champions East Kerry.