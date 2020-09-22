Potential local lockdowns force Leinster GAA to hold fire on confirming venues

'There’s no point agreeing on venues when we don’t know what the restrictions in the county will be'
Potential local lockdowns force Leinster GAA to hold fire on confirming venues

Croke Park is one of four stadia in Leinster with floodlights, Dublin. Parnell Park, Portlaoise’s MW Hire O’Moore Park and Newwatch Cullen Park in Carlow are the others. Picture: Brendan Moran 

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 13:16 PM
John Fogarty

Leinster GAA has confirmed just one venue for their senior inter-county championships because of Covid-19 restrictions in the province.

The senior football final on Saturday, November 21 to coincide with the GAA’s commemoration of Bloody Sunday will be played in Croke Park. That had been agreed during the summer in conjunction with the Central Competitions Control Committee.

There had been speculation games like the Wexford-Galway SHC semi-final on Halloween weekend would be played in Croke Park. However, Leinster’s competitions control committee at their meeting last night elected not to finalise venues for the vast majority of games because of the possibility of further localised lockdowns.

“We’ll wait and see until closer to the time what the restrictions are,” Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan told the Irish Examiner earlier today. “Because there’s no point agreeing on venues when we don’t know what the restrictions in the county will be and you might have to change.”

The Leinster Council also faces difficulty in organising venues at this time of year due to the lack of floodlit county/national stadia in the province. Just four have such facilities - Croke Park, Parnell Park, Portlaoise’s MW Hire O’Moore Park and Newwatch Cullen Park in Carlow town. Otherwise suitable venues such as UPMC Nowlan Park, Chadwicks Wexford Park and Bord na Mona O’Connor Park don’t have them.

Details of the exact dates for Championship games are expected to be released later today.

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Cork SAHC semi-final in doubt as Newcestown consider fixtures dilemma
Donegal v Antrim - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Donegal SFC final to go ahead despite Kilcar player's coronavirus case
Cork v Limerick - McGrath Cup Final Cork club period could have been shorter, says Ronan McCarthy

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices