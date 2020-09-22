Potential local lockdowns force Leinster GAA to hold fire on confirming venues

Leinster GAA has confirmed just one venue for their senior inter-county championships because of Covid-19 restrictions in the province.

The senior football final on Saturday, November 21 to coincide with the GAA’s commemoration of Bloody Sunday will be played in Croke Park. That had been agreed during the summer in conjunction with the Central Competitions Control Committee.

There had been speculation games like the Wexford-Galway SHC semi-final on Halloween weekend would be played in Croke Park. However, Leinster’s competitions control committee at their meeting last night elected not to finalise venues for the vast majority of games because of the possibility of further localised lockdowns.

“We’ll wait and see until closer to the time what the restrictions are,” Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan told the Irish Examiner earlier today. “Because there’s no point agreeing on venues when we don’t know what the restrictions in the county will be and you might have to change.”

The Leinster Council also faces difficulty in organising venues at this time of year due to the lack of floodlit county/national stadia in the province. Just four have such facilities - Croke Park, Parnell Park, Portlaoise’s MW Hire O’Moore Park and Newwatch Cullen Park in Carlow town. Otherwise suitable venues such as UPMC Nowlan Park, Chadwicks Wexford Park and Bord na Mona O’Connor Park don’t have them.

Details of the exact dates for Championship games are expected to be released later today.