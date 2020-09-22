Cork SAHC semi-final in doubt as Newcestown consider fixtures dilemma

Newcestown are considering their options as playing this Sunday’s senior A hurling championship semi-final could go against medical advice.

Thirteen players line out for both their hurlers and footballers, the latter whose premier SFC quarter-final against St Finbarr’s has been moved to tomorrow week after two suspected Covid-19 cases in the team forced the postponement of the game this past weekend.

HSE guidelines and local medical advice recommend none of the players who represent both teams should play again until this day week at the earliest, which falls two days after the hurlers’ last-four clash with Fr O’Neill’s in Páirc Uí Rinn.

It’s an awkward predicament for the club who on one hand don’t want to hold up the championships any further but have a duty of care to their players.

For the 13 dual players, the game against Fr O’Neill’s could be the first of three within seven days. Should Newcestown’s senior footballers beat St Finbarr’s on September 30, they will face Castlehaven in a PSFC semi-final on Sunday week.

The SAHC final the club are aiming for is also pencilled in for that date but is almost certain to be moved in the event they also beat Fr O’Neill’s and win through to face Charleville or Kanturk.