Durable Dungannon end 64-year wait after penalty drama

Dungannon 1-12 Trillick 1-12 (AET) Dungannon win 8-7 on penalties

Dungannon won an epic Tyrone SFC final on penalties on an emotional night at Healy Park as they bridged a 64-year gap since their last success.

A gripping decider against champions Trillick could not be decided after extra-time, and it was defender Ciaran Barker who slotted home the winning kick after each side had hit ten penalties each.

All four of Dungannon’s championship ties have gone to extra-time, but this one extended further, and ended with the underdogs holding their nerve.

No club has managed to retain the O’Neill Cup in 15 years, and Trillick were unable to break that trend despite a strong start that had them in prime position.

They exuded the confidence of champions as they took the game to the challengers in the opening quarter, moving the ball cleverly with willing support runners always available.

Former Tyrone attacker Lee Brennan got them going with a couple of long-range frees, and smacked in a 14th-minute goal, running on to Niall Donnelly’s pass to beat Daire Martin with a searing finish.

It wasn’t until the 23rd minute that a nervous Dungannon side got off the mark with a long-range effort from Patrick Molloy, who also added a free.

But Trillick, with Rory Brennan raiding from deep at every opportunity, responded with scores from Gavin McCarron and Liam Gray, taking a 1-4 to 0-3 lead into the interval.

The Clarkes stunned the O’Neill Cup holders with a third-quarter barrage, outscoring their opponents by 1-3 to 0-1, with substitute Paddy Quinn smashing home their 44th-minute goal.

Trillick’s composure had deserted them, but they did recover to hit four on the trot, veteran substitute Niall Gormley easing them two ahead after Brennan and Ciaran Daly had hit the target.

Mattie Donnelly dropped back in an effort to use his experience to help see the game out, but the Clarkes came again.

Late on they had a long-range free from Ciaran Barker, before substitute Kiefer Morgan thumped over a equaliser from distance in stoppage time, tying it up at 1-9 each.

They were still deadlocked midway through extra-time, after Lee Brennan and Daly had edged Trillick two ahead, only to be pegged back by Morgan and Donaghy.

And Trillick needed a late leveller from Brennan to send it to penalties after Quinn had edged the Clarkes back in front.

Scorers for Dungannon: P Quinn 1-2, P Donaghy 0-3 (2f), K Morgan (1f), C Barker (1f, 1 ’45), P Molloy 0-2 each, D Jones 0-1.

Scorers for Trillick: L Brennan 1-7 (0-6f, 0-1 ’45), C Daly 0-2, L Gray, G McCarron, N Gormley 0-1 each.

Dungannon: D Martin; C Barker, D Walsh, C Devlin; D O’Hagan, S Molloy, M McKearney; O Mallon, P McNulty; D Jones, M Walsh, R Jones; L Mallon, P Molloy, P Donaghy.

Subs: P Quinn for P Molloy, K Morgan for L Mallon, K Barker for S Molloy, C Corrigan for O’Hagan, B McNulty for O Mallon, L Mallon for R Jones, C McKee for D Jones.

Trillick: R Kelly; S O’Donnell, R Kelly, G McCarron; M Gallagher, R Brennan, D McDonnell; R Donnelly, L Gray; M Donnelly, N Donnelly, R Gray; J Garrity, L Brennan, S Garrity.

Subs: D Gallagher for O’Donnell, C Daly for N Donnelly, D Kelly for McDonnell, N Gormley for S Garrity, McDonnell for M Gallagher, D McQuaid for J Garrity, G McKenna for D Kelly.

Referee: S Meehan (Glenelly).