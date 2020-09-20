Bryan McLoughney's last-gasp goal claims Kiladangan's first senior title

KILADANGAN 1-28 LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY 3-20 (AET)

Bryan McLoughney’s last-gasp goal sent Kiladangan into raptures as they claimed their first Tipperary SHC title in stunning style.

John McGrath appeared to have claimed Loughmore-Castleiney a fourth Dan Breen Cup when he fired over a 65 just seconds before. But from the resultant puck-out the ball was fed to McLoughney to strike the decisive score.

McLoughney, who was replaced in normal time, was a second-half replacement in extra-time and proceeded to score 1-2 in a game for the ages.

Loughmore led by a point, 0-25 to 3-17, after the first extra-time period, two points from John McGrath, one a free, and Liam Treacy as opposed to Kiladangan efforts from Andy Loughnane and Paul Flynn.

The teams were level seven times in the second half of normal time. John McGrath stormed into the last quarter of normal time and put Loughmore-Castleiney two points up in the 58th minute, which was cancelled out by a Billy Seymour free on the hour mark.

Scores from Billy Seymour (free) and Deccy McGrath restored parity prior to Paul Flynn’s sixth point, a score of such quality it would have been good enough to win a county senior final but for Noel McGrath to match it with a glorious equaliser seconds later to finish it 3-14 to 0-23 at the end of normal time.

Kiladangan were the better team up to the first-half water break but they couldn’t translate it to the scoreboard as they racked up wides. By half-time, they had 10 while Loughmore-Castleiney’s counter-attacking was far more effective.

The mid-Tipperary team bulged the net for the first time in the fifth minute when Evan Sweeney reacted quickest after Ciarán McGrath looked to have been thwarted. With the sides level at the water break, a second Loughmore-Castleiney goal came in the 19th minute as Noel McGrath turned over David Sweeney to feed Tomás McGrath to strike past Barry Hogan.

That score put Loughmore-Castleiney three up and a third goal followed in the 22nd minute as Bryan McLoughney was given far too much space to solo towards goal. He passed to Ciarán McGrath at the edge of the square who instead of shooting chose to pass out to John McGrath who rifled a goal.

Kiladangan were being well and truly punished for their profligacy but the Flynn brothers were excellent in their revival towards the end of the half. Both were on the scoresheet to help repair some of the damage by the interval and they trailed 3-5 to 0-12.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B Seymour (0-8, 5 frees); P Flynn (0-7); B McLoughney (1-2); S Hayes (0-4); A Flynn (0-3); D O’Meara, W Connors (sideline), D McGrath, A Loughnane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: J McGrath (1-10, 0-5 frees, 1 65); N McGrath (0-5); E Sweeney, T McGrath (1-0 each); J Nyland (0-2); B McGrath, L Treacy, T Maher (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; D Flannery, J Quigley, F Hayes; A Flynn, D Sweeney, D McGrath; W Connors, T Gallagher; S Hayes, J Gallagher, D O’Meara; B Seymour, P Flynn (c), B McLoughney.

Subs for Kiladangan: A Loughnane for B McLoughney (44); M Minehan for D O’Meara (57); B McLoughney for W Connors (75); D Moran for D McGrath (76).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: B Hogan; L Egan, J Hennessy, W Eviston; J Ryan, J Meagher, A McGrath; B McGrath, C Connolly; J Nyland, J McGrath, N McGrath; T McGrath (c), Ciarán McGrath, E Sweeney.

Subs for Loughmore-Castleiney: Conor McGrath for Tomás McGrath (48); L Treacy for C Connolly (54); C Connolly for Ciarán McGrath (e-t h-t); T Maher for A McGrath (74).

Referee: M Kennedy (Newcastle).