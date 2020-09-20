Watch live: Bandon face Mallow test in Cork SAFC quarter-final

With the postponement of Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig, Examiner Sport's coverage of Sunday's Cork Football Championship action starts at Blarney.

And who would dare call this one, the Senior A quarter-final meeting of Mallow and Bandon?

Keith Moynihan’s Mallow emerged from the group of death, topping a group on the same number of points as Éire Óg and Kiskeam, with the latter eliminated on scoring difference.

Bandon came through as a runner up behind Fermoy and need to lift themselves after their Hurling Championship demise at the hands of Kanturk last weekend.

With a strong crossover between hurlers and footballers, the West Cork men are out for the eighth week out of the last nine, and will need a serious performance to book a semi-final meeting against Fermoy.

Join Conor Counihan, John Hayes, and our commentator Patrick Mulcahy for coverage, starting from 3.35pm ahead of the 4pm throw-in.

Here's our preview of the game:

SAFC quarter-final: Mallow v Bandon, Blarney, 4pm (R Whelan)

Cian O’Riordan scored 1-5 as Mallow saw off Bantry Blues to earn their knockout spot and they have quality throughout their team in the form of James Loughrey, Matthew Taylor, Eoin Stanton, and Ryan Harkin. The 2017 premier intermediate champions had lost to Kiskeam in their opener but bounced back to overcome Éire Óg before the Bantry victory.

Bandon, who beat Mallow in the senior A hurling group stages, progressed to this clash despite defeat to Fermoy in their last football outing. Barry Collins, Mark Sugrue, and Mike Cahalane give them scoring options with Cian O’Mahony, James O’Donovan, and Peter Murphy influential further back the field. The Lilywhites are seeking a strong response after a hurling loss to Kanturk last week.

Verdict: Mallow