Brilliant Ballymacarbry make it 39 Waterford Ladies SFC titles in a row

Waterford Ladies Football Final

Ballymacarbry 4-14

Stradbally 0-6

Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

The Ballymacarbry ladies football team won a remarkable 39th Waterford Ladies SFC title in a row in the glorious Dungarvan sunshine on Sunday afternoon.

Goals by Eibhlis Cooney, Michelle Ryan, Kelly Ann Hogan and Lauren Guiry gave them 20 points to spare over Stradbally.

Stradbally appeared in their first senior final in 40 years after they shocked Comeragh Rangers in the semis but they were under the thumb right from the throw in.

Eibhlis Cooney billowed the roof of the net on three minutes after she was set up by Kelly Ann Hogan. Sinead Ryan added a free.

Michelle Ryan struck the post on thirteen minutes as the Ballymac wides tally rose to seven. Ryan then saw a penalty smothered by Stradbally keeper Megan Foran. Ballymac kept knocking on the door however and points from defenders Mairead Wall and Brid McMaugh made it 1-3 to 0-0 at the first water break.

With Ballymac seven points up, Louise Ryan was sent to the sin bin for a high challenge on Chloe Fennell. Despite this dismissal, sisters Michelle and Sinead added points. Aileen Wall then set up a goal for Michelle on 29 minutes. Aileen was again the provider two minutes into injury time as Kelly Ann Hogan fisted to the net to make it 3-6 to 0-0 at the break.

It took Stradbally 36 minutes to open their account via a Hayley Phelan free while Aileen Wall, Hogan and Sinead Ryan piled on the points for Ballymac. Chloe Fennell kicked Stradbally’s first from play before Lauren Guiry found the bottom corner of the net for Ballymac seven minutes from time as the Unbeatables conquered Waterford again.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: KA Hogan 1-2, S Ryan 0-5 (2fs), M Ryan, E Cooney 1-1 each, L Guiry 1-0, M Wall, B McMaugh, A Wall, L Wall, E Quirke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Stradbally: H Phelan (2fs), M Boylan 0-2 each, C Fennell, N Power 0-1 each.

BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; T McGrath, M McGrath, Maeve Ryan; M Wall, K McGrath, B McMaugh; Michelle Ryan, KA Hogan; A Wall, L Ryan, L Mulcahy; S Ryan, L Guiry, E Cooney.

Subs: B Hogan for L Ryan (40), M Boyce for T McGrath (54), A Barron for S Ryan (54), E Quirke for Guiry (57), L Wall for KA Hogan (59).

STRADBALLY: M Foran; C O’Brien, R Dunphy, C Mullaney; T Behan, C Fennell, L Cusack; MK Curran, R Casey; H Phelan, N Fennell, S Dunphy; E Boylan, N Power, A Mullaney.

Subs: M Boylan for N Fennell (40), A Brazil for S Dunphy (40).

Referee: P Smith