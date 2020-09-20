Barrs-Newcestown game postponed

Quarter final tie provisionally rescheduled for Tuesday
Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 12:14 PM
Eoghan Cormican

SUNDAY'S Cork Premier SFC quarter-final between St Finbarr's and Newcestown has been postponed as a small number of Newcestown players are awaiting Covid-19 test results.

These players are believed to have been identified as close contacts of a confirmed case. The confirmed case in question is not a member of the Newcestown senior football panel.

The game has been provisionally refixed for Tuesday, September 22 (7.30pm throw-in).

The Cork football quarter-final is the third high-profile club fixture scheduled for today to be called off because of the virus. The Cork Premier SFC quarter-final clash of Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig was postponed earlier this week, while today's Galway SHC semi-final between Cappataggle and St Thomas will not go ahead due to a positive case of Covid-19 affecting a panel member of one of the involved teams.

