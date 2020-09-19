Curtins for Ballinora as tasty Rockchapel deliver

Cork IAFC

Rockchapel 2-14 Ballinora 1-11

Rockchapel booked their place in the last four of the Cork Intermediate football championship thanks to some brilliant scores, a dogged defence and a will to win that their opponents on the day, Ballinora, just couldn't contend with.

In near perfect conditions in Mallow the Duhallow men started strongly, held the middle all game and eventually ground down their opponents, fully deserving their win on the day.

Led all the way by their talisman Jack Curtin and scoring maestro Seamus Hickey, Rockchapel fully deserved their win with Moss O’Keeffe, Cormac Curtin and Daniel O’Callaghan also showing their wares in the sunshine.

For Ballinora, Dara Corkery, Ian Wycherley and George Forde played well but the Muskerry men were chasing for the majority of the tie.

Ballinora looked strong in the early exchanges scoring early (an Alan O’Shea point) but “The Rock” hit back with three points from the ever-dangerous Curtins (Jack (two) and Cormac (one)) before the men in green and red struck the game’s first major – a Dara Corkery strike on 10 minutes.

Rockchapel hit back with scores from Jack Curtin and midfielder Hickey with Ballinora’s Neil Lordan landing a big points – level at the water break 1-2 to 0-5.

Rockchapel pushed on with some tasty scores but two quick points from Ballinora had them back in touch before a brilliant run and even better finish to the net from Hickey had Rockchapel up by four at the interval. (1-9 to 1-5).

Hickey had the ball in the Ballinora net a minute after the resumption but it was disallowed for over carrying but Jack Curtin made amends immediately finishing off a brilliant move by Corkery.

Credit to Ballinora they battled all the way but this was Rockchapel's day as they look forward to the semi-finals.

Scorers for Rockchapel: J Curtin (1-6, 3 frees); S Hickey (1-4); C Curtin, J Walsh, W Murphy, N Linehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinora: D Corkery (1-1, 1 free); B Ahearn (2 frees), I Wycherley (0-2 each); G Forde, A O’Shea, N Lordan, L O’Donovan, A O’Neill, D Holmes (0-1 each).

ROCKCHAPEL: C Murphy; N O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; D O’Callaghan, M O’Keeffe, DJ O’Callaghan; S Hickey, C Kepple; J Walsh, W Murphy, J Curtin; M McAuliffe, C Curtin, K Collins.

Subs: L Collins for DJ O’Callaghan (half time), N Linehan for C Curtin (55).

BALLINORA: J Conway; K O’Regan, T Forde, J O’Regan; G Forde, J Keohane, I Wycherley; J Lordan, M Lordan; A O’Shea, D Corkery, N Lordan; B Ahearn, D Holmes, A O’Neill.

Subs: B Murphy for A O’Shea (25, inj.); L O’Donovan for D Holmes (35), T Burns for J Lordan (36, inj.), N O’Toole for K O’Regan (45).

Referee: Cathal Murphy (Brian Dillons)