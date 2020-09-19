Mitchelstown cruise into Cork IFC semi-final

Mitchelstown cruise into Cork IFC semi-final

ON FIRE: Cork forward Cathail O'Mahony claimed eight points against Kinsale. 

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 17:59 PM
Andrew Horgan

Mitchelstown 3-20 Kinsale 2-10

Mitchelstown will meet Aghabullogue in the semi-finals of the Cork Intermediate A Football Championship as they comprehensively defeated Kinsale in Carrigtwohill on Saturday.

On another day Kinsale might be content with a haul of 2-10 but they just couldn’t live with the pace and the power of Mitchelstown from the first whistle.

'Town were ahead 1-5 to no score by the seventh minute - Sean O’Sullivan finding the net - and they never looked back, leading 1-15 to 0-4 by half time.

Kinsale, to their credit, refused to give in and they did perform better in the second period, notching well-taken goals from the excellent Gearoid Finn (penalty) and Timmy Broderick.

But their scores only helped to keep the margin of defeat down as Mitchelstown also fired two goals - both from substitute Aaron O’Brien - in the second period to progress to the last four of the competition with this impressive 13 point triumph.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (0-8, 3 frees), A O’Brien (2-0), S O’Sullivan (1-0), M Walsh and J Sheehan (0-3, 1 frees) each, D Flynn (0-2), P Molloy, S Walsh, C English and S Cahill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kinsale: T Broderick (1-2, 1 free), G Finn (1-4, 1-0 pen, 3 frees), H Sheehan (0-2), B Coughlan and D O’Mahony (0-1 each).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; G Carroll, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, C English; P Magee, M Walsh, S O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, S Cahill, C O’Mahony.

Subs: A O’Brien for S Cahill (17), D Flynn for M Walsh (ht), L O’Flynn for S Walsh (38), S Coleman for P Magee (55), B Coffee for S Beston (57).

KINSALE: S O’Neill; R O’Regan, C Lane, A Ryan; A Gould; D O’Mahony, B Coughlan, C McCarthy; N McCarthy, G Finn; H Sheehan, S O’Brien, J O’Brien; T Broderick, C Donnellan.

Subs: M O’Brien for A Ryan (31), D Coughlan for S O’Brien (31), M Murphy for C Donnellan (45), E Dunne for J O’Brien (54), W O’Hea for C Lane (57).

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers).

