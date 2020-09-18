Bantry Blues retain senior status with emphatic win as St Nick’s suffer drop

Cork SAFC Relegation Play-Off: Bantry Blues 3-15 St Nick’s 0-2

Bantry Blues retained their senior A status with a straightforward Bon Secours Hospital SAFC relegation play-off victory over St Nick’s in Dunmanway tonight.

The West Cork club built a nine-point interval lead thanks, in part, to Arthur Coakley’s shooting accuracy.

Bantry put the result beyond doubt with quick-fire goals after the restart.

A winless championship campaign sees St Nick’s dropping down to the premier intermediate grade. Yet, an understrength Blackpool side’s effort couldn’t be faulted on an evening Bantry were simply too strong.

The opening exchanges were nervy before Shane Murray and Danny Morris (free) swapped scores. Bantry added four unanswered points ahead of the first water-break. Three Arthur Coakley (one free) and a long-range Stephen Coughlan placed ball handed the West Cork side a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage.

Bill Foley and Coakley scores stretching Bantry’s lead to six.

Nick’s toiled hard but were unable to stem the flow. The Blues moved deservedly 0-10 to 0-1 ahead at the break after two additional Coakley efforts and a converted Coughlan 45’.

Any hope of a St Nick’s comeback ended with two Bantry goals early in the second period. Shane McSweeney got on the end of a flowing move prior to Ruairí Deane palming into an empty net.

Coakley added a third goal during a one-sided closing quarter as Bantry stylishly cemented their senior A status.

Scorers for Bantry Blues: A Coakley (1-8, 0-3 frees), R Deane (1-1), S McSweeney (1-0), S Coughlan (0-1 45’, 0-1 free) and B Foley (0-2 each), S Murray and T Cronin (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Nick’s: D Morris (0-2f,)

BANTRY BLUES: M Casey; C O’Leary, R O’Mahony, T Cronin; E Minihane, B Foley, S Thornton; S O’Leary, S Coughlan; J O’Neill, D Daly, S Murray; S McSweeney, R Deane, A Coakley (cpt).

Subs: S O’Neill for J O’Neill (47), K Clifford for E Minihane (47), J Casey for R O’Mahony (51).

ST NICK’S: K McEnery; R McCarthy-Coade, A Evans, R Byrnes; J Galvin, K McCarthy-Coade, D Dunlea (captain); L Forde, J Morrissey; D Morris, A Horsford, G Mulcahy; S Horgan, D Brosnan, D Bustead.

Subs: C Cullinane for R McCarthy-Code (40), J O’Brien for J Galvin (40), R Long for A Hosford (40).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).