Cork IFC: Glanmire secure tense win as Mayfield drop to Junior ranks

Glanmire 0-14 Mayfield 1-5

Glanmire avoided relegation to Junior football when they defeated Mayfield in the Bon Secours Intermediate football play-off final at Na Piarsaigh tonight.

In truth, Glanmire were by far the better side in a tense game as the final whistle brought the reality to Mayfield they had lost their status by virtue of this defeat.

Mayfield got a bad start when corner back Brian O’Leary received a black card just one minute into proceedings.

Both sides missed scoreable frees in the early exchanges before Daniel Molden edged Glanmire ahead with a monstrous point in the fifth minute.

Sloppy shooting and passing was the order of the evening and Mayfield were lucky not to further behind in the 11th minute when James Murphy hit the left post with a goal at his mercy.

However on the next possession Murphy slotted over a classy point before Timmy Leahy increased the Glanmire lead with an opportunist white flag.

Glanmire’s Anthony Garvey received a black card in the 16th minute but they stayed in control despite Mayfield ending their scoring drought with a Paul Condon free in the 21st minute.

In the closing minutes, a Kieran Kenneally shot came off the post much to the relief of the Mayfield defence but Maurice Barry should have done better in added time, but he dragged his shot wide of the left post.

Trailing 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval Mayfield needed a good start but they were punished two minutes into the half with a slick Molden point that extended the Glanmire lead to five points.

It was a case of going through the motions for Glanmire as the half matured as inspired by man of the match Cathal Shine they kicked points at will.

Despite David Malone scoring a late consolation goal for Mayfield they can have few excuses as their failure to fire this season ultimately ensured the dreaded drop.

Scorers for Glanmire: D Molden 0-5 (0-3f); J Murphy 0-4 (0-1f); C Shine, C Crowley, C Murray, B Lagrue, K Kenneally (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayfield: P Condon 0-4 (0-2f), D Malone 1-0, D O’Neill 0-1.

Glanmire: O Barry; J Kelleher, D Lonergan, J Lonergan; A Garvey, B Murphy, S Crowe; C Crowley, C Shine; S O’Driscoll, J Murphy, E Murphy; D Molden, T Leahy, K Kenneally.

Subs: B Lagrue for K Kenneally (50), T Leahy for S O’Driscoll (50), C Murray for E Murphy (51), C Jones for S O’Driscoll (52).

Mayfield: D Hackett; S Hackett, A Kelly; D O’Neill, K Brosnan, S Kelly; S O’Donovan, K Horgan; D McGowan, M J Coffey, B O’Leary; D Lucey. M Barry, C O’Neill, P Condon.

Subs: S Duggan for D Lucey (h-t), S Keegan for B O’Leary (h-t), D Grainger for M Barry (48), J McCarthy for C O’Neill (55).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Cloughduv).