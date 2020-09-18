Return of supporters to earn Cork GAA €75k in gate receipts in coming weeks

Maximising the club window and the increased number of championship grades means Cork GAA will take in approximately €75k in gate receipts over the coming weeks.

Cork is only one of two counties - along with Meath - whose hurling and football championships will spill into October and off the back of the announcement earlier this week that limited spectator numbers are allowed back into games, Cork Bounty Board’s decision to utilise the full club window will see their gate receipts income outstrip the majority of counties whose championships are concluding either this weekend or next.

Where most county championships are at the final or semi-final stage, or completed in the case of hurling competitions in Waterford, Wexford, and Antrim, the quarter-finals of the various Cork football championships are only being played this weekend.

Another contributory factor in Cork’s estimated €75k intake is the increased number of championship grades, which include two senior grades in either code (up from one each in 2019), two intermediate football grades, and three in hurling (up one from last year).

It should be noted, however, that Cork GAA, in partnership with the Irish Examiner, are not charging for the live streaming of games. Live streaming subscription fees have been a significant source of income for other county boards since club action resumed in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Kerry senior footballers who are part of the Mid and East Kerry panels have been left to their respective divisions for the next eight days after taking part in Kerry’s first session back earlier this week.

The Kerry SFC final is scheduled for Saturday week (Austin Stack Park, 7pm) and while members of Peter Keane’s panel involved in the upcoming county final were present at Kerry’s first collective training session on Wednesday following the conclusion of the ban period on inter-county training, Mid and and East Kerry players will not train again with Kerry until after Saturday week’s fixture.

Kerry senior footballers who will chase county glory the weekend after next include Peter Crowley and Pa Kilkenny with Mid Kerry, and East Kerry’s Shane Ryan, Jack Sherwood, Paul Murphy, Dara Moynihan, Paudie Clifford, and David Clifford.

It emerged earlier this week Cork and Kilkenny managers Kieran Kingston and Brian Cody have insisted players still involved in club action need not return to inter-county training until their interests in the county championship are finished.