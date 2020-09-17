Cork GAA Friday previews: Ruairi Deane and Shane McSweeney can inspire Bantry’s escape

Cork SAFC relegation play-off: St Nick’s v Bantry Blues, Dunmanway (B Coniry), 7.30pm

Another relegation showdown between two sides who failed to take anything from their three group outings. Nick’s did push Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh all the way to the line in their final group tie, but it was a far different story in the opening two rounds as they suffered 26 and 13-point beatings.

Bantry were in contention for victory in two of their group games. Ruairi Deane and Shane McSweeney will lead their charge to stave off the drop to premier intermediate.

Verdict: Bantry Blues

Cork IAFC relegation play-off: Glanmire v Mayfield, Na Piarsaigh (P O’Leary), 7.30pm

Junior football beckons for whoever loses here. Both sides failed to win any of their respective three group outings so morale is likely to be low in each camp.

Glanmire will look to Danny Molden, Timmy Leahy, and David McCarthy in their bid to preserve their intermediate status, while Dan Lucey and Paul Condon are the go-to men for Mayfield.

Verdict: Glanmire