Clones will not hold Ulster SFC final, provincial council announce 

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 12:04 PM
John Fogarty

Donegal and Tyrone’s Ulster SFC quarter-final has been fixed for MacCumhaill Park on Sunday, November 1.

Despite speculation the game could be moved to Clones or Croke Park, the Ulster Council’s competitions control committee have scheduled the game for the Ballybofey venue with a 1.30pm throw-in.

That same afternoon, Derry and Armagh will clash in another last-eight provincial game in Celtic Park with a 4pm start. Cavan and Monaghan’s first round clash will take place on October 31 in Clones’ St Tiernach’s Park with a 1.15pm throw-in.

The winners of the Cavan-Monaghan game will face Antrim in Corrigan Park or Kingspan Breffni Park seven days with another 1.15pm start. Fermanagh and Down clash in Brewster Park the following day, November 8 (1.30pm). Both semi-finals take place over the November 14/15 weekend.

In a departure from tradition, the final on November 22 is expected to be played away from Clones as the venue does not have floodlights.

Armagh’s Athletic Grounds is already considered the likely alternative.

2020 ULSTER SFC FIXTURES.

Saturday, October 31  First round

Monaghan v Cavan, St Tiernach’s Park 1.15pm.

Sunday, November 1 quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park 1.30pm.

Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park 4pm.

Saturday, November 7

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, Corrigan Park/Kingspan Breffni Park 1.15pm.

Sunday, November 8

Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park 1.30pm.

Saturday, November 14 - semi-finals

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, Venue TBC 1.15pm.

Sunday, November 15.

Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Cavan/Monaghan, Venue TBC 1.30pm.

Sunday, November 22.

Final, 4pm.

