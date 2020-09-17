Waterford sweat on Conor Prunty's fitness

Waterford sweat on Conor Prunty's fitness
Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 11:35 AM
John Fogarty

Waterford vice-captain Conor Prunty is battling to be fit for next month's Munster SHC semi-final against Cork.

Prunty sustained a calf injury in training with the county hurling squad this week and will definitely miss Ballinacourty’s  SFC quarter-final against An Rinn in Fraher Field on Sunday afternoon. 

Prunty would be a considerable loss to Liam Cahill if he is ruled out of the meeting with the Rebels on Saturday, October 31. The 23-year-old was a constant presence in the Déise’s full-back line in their five Division 1A games this spring.

He previously missed the majority of the 2017 and ‘18 season with Waterford due to a ruptured quad injury before being able to make a number of appearances in the white and blue under Páraic Fanning last year.

That the injury was sustained at senior hurling training is set to raise questions about the practicality of players training with their counties while they still have club commitments. Both Cork managers have decided against calling players in for sessions while their clubs remain in the championships.

Meanwhile, Stephen Molumphy has been forced to step away as a selector to Cahill due to work commitments with the Defence Forces. The Ballyduff Upper man missed his club’s intermediate final win over Ballyduff Lower last month as he has been commissioned to work in the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham near London.

Waterford's preparations for the game against Cork ramp up this Saturday when they face Dublin in a challenge match.

