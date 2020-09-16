Confirmed: Another triple treat of live GAA action this Sunday on Examiner Sport

ANOTHER super Sunday of GAA championship action this weekend, with THREE knockout Cork football clashes being streamed live on Examiner Sport.

It will climax a hectic week of GAA coverage across Irish Examiner platforms, from digital to live stream to podcast to print – at the heart of which is today’s 30th-anniversary recollection of Cork’s historic All-Ireland hurling and football double in 1990.

Fast forward to Sunday, and at 2pm we kick off with county champions Nemo Rangers putting their crown on the line against Ballincollig at Páirc Ui Rinn. The ‘village’ has had the additional complication of a confirmed Covid case in the club this week but will be looking to move beyond that quickly and focus on taking down the reigning champions. They have lowered Nemo's colours in the recent past in Championship and will be keen to build on their improving form as the league phase of Championship continued. Des Curran will be joined on commentary by Derek Kavanagh and Cork legend Conor Counihan.

At 4pm, we switch to Blarney and the Senior A Football Championship quarter-final meeting of Mallow and Bandon. Dare to call this one?

Keith Moynihan’s Mallow emerged from the group of death, topping a group on the same number of points as Eire Og and Kiskeam, with the latter eliminated on scoring difference. Bandon came through as a runner up behind Fermoy and need to lift themselves after their Hurling Championship demise at the hands of Kanturk last weekend. With a strong crossover between hurlers and footballers, the west Cork men are out for the eighth week out of the last nine, and will need a serious performance to book a semi-final meeting against Fermoy.

To round off your GAA Sunday, Examiner Sport cameras will be back to Pairc Ui Rinn for our first look this campaign at one of the favourites for the Premier SFC crown – Duhallow. The divisional side emerged from a cracking play-off game against UCC and would be ranked as one of the big four left to lift the Andy Scannell Cup beside Castlehaven, Nemo and St Finbarr’s. If they know anything, though, it’s the certainty of a serious gut-check against Valley Rovers, who knocked out Douglas in the group stage and who - not unlike neighbours Newcestown - squeeze the last drop out of every performance. Colm O’Connor is on commentary with Brian Cuthbert and Paudie Kissane.

Don’t forget too that the Rebel Óg Premier MHC final this Wednesday night between Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s will be broadcast live by Examiner Sport. Join Colm O’Connor, Seanie McGrath and The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy from Pairc Ui Rinn at 6.45 pm right here.

Finally, on a special #goredforcork day, Examiner Sport has wallowed in the nostalgia of the historic All-Ireland double from 30 years ago. Join football stars Larry Tompkins, Niall Cahalane and Conor Counihan for chat and stories in four separate parts on our website today. The same for hurling heroes Tomas Mulcahy, Kevin Hennessy and dual legend Teddy McCarthy, who joined Anthony Daly to reminisce on 30 years ago.

Watch the videos across the website and set aside a few hours.

It’s all in aid, of course, of the wonderful team at Marymount Hospice outside Cork city. The Go Red for Cork campaign encouraged individuals, companies and community groups to dress up in red today and donate to the campaign – www.idonate.ie/goredforcork or text 'Marymount' to 50300 to donate €4.

75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Monies raised through the Go Red for Cork campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Cork GAA double, will go towards ensuring Marymount Hospice is ‘winter-ready’ for current and any possible future Covid restrictions and will allow for outdoor visiting in comfortable covered spaces, following Government guidelines at all times.

Said Kevin O’Donovan, Cork County Board CEO: “1990 was an iconic year for Cork GAA and still stands as an unmatched high-water mark in Gaelic Games nationally. We would like to call on all Rebels to Go Red for Cork on September 16th to mark the 30th anniversary and donate online at: www.idonate.ie/goredforcork. We think it will bring some much-needed joy and a bit of nostalgia as we look forward to the return of our county teams over the coming weeks.”