The Double 30 years on - Part 4: History is made

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC win over Meath, Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen spoke with three members of the victorious team to recall the day the Rebel County sealed the historic 'double'.
Conor Counihan and Niall Cahalane were joined by the team captain Larry Tompkins, who, in part 4 of the conversation, recalls the moment the final whistle was blown and Cork were champions.
If you missed it, you can look back at the rest of the chat with Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.