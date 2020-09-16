The Double 30 years on - Part 4: History is made

Conor Counihan and Niall Cahalane were joined by the team captain Larry Tompkins, who, in part 4 of the conversation, recalls the moment the final whistle was blown and Cork were champions.
Cork manager Billy Morgan, centre, celebrates at the final whistle of the All-Ireland SFC final. Picture: Ray McManus

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 00:56 AM

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Cork's 1990 All-Ireland SFC win over Meath, Irish Examiner sports editor Tony Leen spoke with three members of the victorious team to recall the day the Rebel County sealed the historic 'double'.

If you missed it, you can look back at the rest of the chat with Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

The Go Red for Cork campaign is calling on individuals, companies and community groups to light or dress up in red on the 16th September and donate to the campaign – www.idonate.ie/goredforcork or by texting Marymount to 50300 to donate €4. 75% of funds go to Marymount Hospice with 25% going to Cork GAA.

Monies raised through the Go Red for Cork campaign, which marks the 30th anniversary of the Cork GAA double, will go towards ensuring Marymount Hospice is ‘winter ready’ for current and any possible future Covid restrictions and will allow for outdoor visiting in comfortable covered spaces, following Government guidelines at all times.

