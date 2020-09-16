Clubs will face difficulties distributing tickets, claim county chairmen

County chairmen who are overseeing finals this weekend believe Government’s decision to allow small crowds attend the games has put participating clubs in a difficult position.

As part of Level Two in the new national Covid-19 plan, 200 patrons can attend matches when they are staged in venues with capacities of 5,000 or more. At smaller grounds, 100 can be admitted.

Due to heavier social restrictions, the 100 figure applies to all venues in Dublin. It is not expected that tickets will go on sale for the European Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Saracens on Saturday afternoon. Although, tickets should be available for the Ballyboden St Enda’s-Cuala SHC final in Parnell Park on Sunday.

Unlike previously, players, management, officials and media are not included in the 200 figure. However, the scarcity of tickets remains and presents a dilemma for clubs, according to Limerick and Tipperary chairs John Cregan and John Devane.

Cregan, who will present the John Daly Cup to Doon or Na Piarsaigh on Saturday, concedes it is an awkward situation for clubs. “I welcome it. Albeit it’s a small step, it’s a positive step. Obviously, it’s not enough and we would love to have more but we have to be said and led by the powers-that-be and we have to accept the decision that was made.

“It’s a mixed message because it will be difficult for clubs just to be able to deal with those numbers. We’re going from having our semi-finals behind closed doors last weekend to having 200 patrons in LIT Gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening. It’s very difficult for clubs to manage that number of spectators.

“This year, we have Doon bidding for their first senior hurling title and I have no doubt that every man, woman and child in the parish would love to be in attendance but that’s not to be. We have to make do with what we have got. Of course, Na Piarsaigh would love to have their supporters there too but we can only control what we can control.”

Devane will be in Semple Stadium on Saturday and Sunday for Seamus Ó Riain (Senior B) and Dan Breen finals and he knows the decision will spike a clamour for tickets in the clubs. “It’s great that people can get to see games in person again and we would maintain that at a venue like Semple Stadium we could safely facilitate a larger crowd. The numbers as they are will create a headache for our officers in Lár na Pairce and the clubs involved.

“It has been said to me already by a club that when we were allowing the 200 previously distributing tickets was like a Munster final every weekend. The ticket applications were incredible.

“The clubs, I have to say, have been brilliant. As we have been restricted to 40 tickets per club including players and management these past few weeks, they have done it very well. There has been some impatience within their clubs whereby there has been no allowance for how difficult this situation is but by and large, most people have accepted this has to be done properly.”

Under the terms of Level Two, there remains the possibility of crowd restrictions being lifted for large national and international sporting events such as the All-Ireland senior championship stages and rugby and soccer internationals later in the year. However, Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday dismissed as speculation claims crowds of 5,000 will be permitted into Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium later in the year.

Following yesterday’s announcement, the FAI, GAA and IRFU announced they had formed a working group to produce a roadmap for the safe return of spectators to stadia. Led by Aviva Stadium director Martin Murphy, they will formulate a submission to be presented to the National Public Health Emergency Team and relevant government authorities.

“The number one consideration for this group is to seek a series of protocols which would allow spectators back into sporting fixtures in a safe way, while complying fully with Government Health guidelines,” said Murphy.

As part of the Level Two restrictions, both outdoor and indoor training can continue as per usual for exceptions such as elite sports teams and inter-county sports and “senior club championship”. All other training and exercise must be completed in pods of no more than 15 people outdoors and six indoors.

Should the country’s Covid alert status rise to Level Three, outside of the aforementioned exceptions outdoor training can only be non-contact, while games involving those exceptional groups return to being played behind closed doors. Those fixtures can still go ahead should the alarm be raised to Level Four but training will be reduced to non-contact.