Paul Galvin steps down as Wexford football manager

"I have strong belief in the talent in the county. I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.”
Former Wexford Football Manager Paul Galvin with Shane Roche, who takes over from the 2009 Footballer of the Year.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 19:26 PM
John Fogarty

Paul Galvin has stepped down as Wexford senior football manager due to “time and travel commitments” involved in moving away from Dublin as well as work constraints.

In a statement this evening, the 2009 footballer of the year outlined his decision to leave the position he was officially appointed to last September. His selector Shane Roche takes over as interim Model County boss.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, my family has move back to the west of Ireland,” Galvin’s press release opens. “I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and commitments involved.

“My business has also undergone significant growth in the past few months and needs attention. I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county.

“I would like to thank the Wexford County Board for the opportunity and support. Thank you to the players and backroom staff also. I have strong belief in the talent in the county. I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future.”

Wexford County Board expressed their “regret” in accepting Galvin’s decision to leave the position. Lying in third position in Division 4 before the pandemic, Wexford are due to face Limerick and Wicklow in their remaining Allianz Football League games next month before a Leinster first round clash with Wicklow on October 31 or November 1.

“It is with regret that Wexford GAA has accepted Paul Galvin’s decision to step away from the role of senior football manager and we wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavours," their statement read.

“Wexford GAA would like to thank Paul for his commitment and dedication over the past 16 months as senior football manager. It is without doubt that Wexford football is in a much stronger position thanks to his efforts during this time, which is reflected in the senior team’s results to date, which have placed the side in contention for promotion from Division 4 of the National Football League.

“The role of an inter-county manager is a constantly evolving one with an ever-increasing level of commitment required, and particularly so this year in light of the pandemic. We appreciate and understand the changes in Paul’s personal circumstances which have led to this decision and we wish both Paul and Louise (Galvin’s wife) well in their new home in the west of Ireland and with their business endeavours.”

Replacement and former Wexford footballer Roche was part of Galvin’s management team.

