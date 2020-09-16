Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s set for titanic minor decider

The last two standing in the Cork Rebel Óg Premier 1 minor hurling championship will battle it out tonight at Páirc Uí Rinn (7pm).

A mouth-watering decider is in store between Sarsfields and St Finbarr’s and with both teams emerging from their group undefeated.

Hard to believe, you have to go back as far as 1997 to when St Finbarr’s previously won a minor hurling county title. The current crop looks well placed to end that title famine.

Ethan Twomey, Ciarán Doolan, William Buckley, Ben Cunninngham, and Jack Cahalane form part of a formidable outfit. Cahalane has been in outstanding form in attack for the Togher side.

His 2-2 against the Glen was crucial in their narrow and hard-earned two-point win. Overall there is a nice balance to the St Finbarr’s team, who have Cork legend Jimmy Barry Murphy on the sideline.

They have class in many positions and they will need big performances once again from all those sectors if they are to bridge that 23-year gap.

Sarsfields will, however, be slight favourites based primarily on their underage successes over the years. And with their Premier Senior side exiting at the hands at Erin’s Own last Saturday night, they will be anxious to bring some joy to the East Cork club this week.

Luke Elliott, Cathal McCarthy, and Jake Bowen are central figures for them while Daniel Hogan is their key attacking threat. The highly-regarded Hogan got a starting place on the Premier Senior side last weekend, and the corner-forward scored the only goal of the game.

He missed a couple of the group games which says a lot about the strength of this Sars panel, however, his 1-13 return in their semi-final victory over Ballincollig tells its own story.