CONFIRMED: Examiner Sport to show Cork’s Premier minor hurling decider between Sars and Barrs.

Tony Leen Cork’s Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Hurling final between Sarsfields and St Finbarr's on Wednesday night could be one of the games of the season – and Examiner Sport is delighted to confirm we will be streaming the final live on our website.

Coverage from a floodlit Páirc Ui Rinn will begin at 6.45pm with Colm O’Connor joined on commentary by Seanie McGrath and The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy, who has tracked the minor grade assiduously since the opening round. Our coverage is in association with Rebel Óg, the under age arm of Cork GAA.

Sars and the Barrs go head to head, having come through the revamped round-robin system unbeaten, before semi-finals wins over Ballincollig and Glen Rovers respectively.

There is serious hurling talent in both panels, while Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan is in charge of Sars, with Rebel icon Jimmy Barry-Murphy involved with Brian Hurley's backroom team.

Barrs' marquee hurlers Jack Cahalane - scorer of the two goals needed to defeat an excellent Glen Rovers - and Ethan Twomey were standouts with the Cork minors this season. They have impressed at senior level with their club too.

Ben Cunninghan, son of Cork selector Ger, is another serious prospect and will be at the heart of the county minor team come October.

Sars forward Daniel Hogan finished with 1-13 against Ballincollig and also hit the net twice for the Riverstown club's seniors this season. Colm McCarthy was a Cork minor last summer alongside Hogan, while full-back Luke Elliot, centre-back Cathal McCarthy and attacker Ben Nodwell have been in top form lately.

GAA fans will enjoy a tight tussle between the cream of Cork’s underage hurling – log onto Examiner Sport for all the action.