TV companies weigh up broadcasting entire GAA Championship

The GAA’s TV media partners are weighing up the feasibility of live broadcasting the entire senior inter-county championships as Croke Park are willing to relax their broadcasting agreements.

With attendances to be greatly restricted if not permitted at all, GAA chiefs are aware of the need to make the Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cup games available to as many people as possible. RTÉ and Sky Sports as well as TG4 are this week assessing how many games they would be able to stream as well as show live on their channels.

Sources suggest that more games in the final rounds of the Allianz Football League next month may also be televised or streamed. Currently, TG4 has the rights for Sunday league matches and RTÉ signing a three-year agreement with the GAA last year to televise AFL and league matches.

As per a normal Championship season under the current media rights deal which elapses in 2022, 45 games are shown live on TV. RTÉ are entitled to show 31 games exclusively and Sky Sports 14, with both companies showing the All-Ireland senior football and hurling semi-finals and finals.

However, given the exceptional circumstances the GAA are amenable to the competitions being promoted as much as possible as many supporters are set to be denied the opportunity to attend the matches.

GAAGo, the live and on-demand streaming service created by the GAA with RTÉ six years ago, has been used for Championship games before and could prove to be an appropriate vehicle in this situation. It has already been reported BBC Northern Ireland will show all eight games in the Ulster senior football championship.

RTÉ will commence their live coverage of the Championship with the Munster SHC first round/Division 1 final clash between Clare and Limerick on October 25. That same weekend, Sky Sports will begin their Championship schedule with the Leinster SHC first round game involving Dublin and Laois. As per usual, TG4 are expected to televise the U20 All-Ireland football final on October 24.

However, the fixture list piles up on Halloween weekend there are Leinster and Munster SHC semi-finals, Connacht and Munster quarter-finals, the first round of the Leinster football championship as well as the Ulster SFC preliminary round and quarter-finals.

On the weekend of November 7 and 8, there are Munster and Connacht semi-finals, Leinster and Ulster last-eight matches as well as the first round of the Liam MacCarthy Cup qualifiers.

Bearing in mind the knock-out nature of the Sam Maguire Cup, the number of games eases by November 21 and 22 but not before there is the Connacht SFC final, an Ulster SFC final and the Munster and Leinster SHC showdowns the weekend before.

Meanwhile, both the Kerry and Donegal senior football championship finals will be streamed the weekend after next. Both counties had been approached by TV companies about televising the deciders. However, they have opted for the streaming route to try and maximise the earning potential of the East Kerry-Mid Kerry and Kilcar-Naomh Conaill deciders.

It’s the second season in a row that Kerry have turned down live TV coverage of their final. Last year, they opted for the derby meeting of East Kerry and Dr Crokes not to be shown after the county board executive adjudged the attendance for the semi-final double-header to have been negatively affected by being show live on TV.

A sizeable crowd of 8,256 attended the final in Austin Stack Park with the David Clifford factor deemed to have been a major pulling power. Having served his suspension for East Kerry’s win over St Brendan’s last Friday, it is hoped his presence in the final will attract subscribers to Kerry GAA TV.