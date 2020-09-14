'Hesitant' David Gough returns to refereeing, but only underage games

Leading football referee David Gough has returned to match activity but only at underage level within his native Meath.

Last year's drawn All-Ireland final referee stated in May that he wouldn't officiate again until a vaccine had been found for Covid-19 and while social distancing remained in place.

He reiterated his stance in late June though confirmed on the Ball Talk podcast that he's back in action at underage level in Meath.

Gough revealed that he even took charge of one senior championship game, though only did so as a favour having been "called in at the last minute".

"At the moment, I'm taking part in underage games where there's not as much happening and there's probably more social distancing than senior inter-county games," said Gough.

"The pace is different, the time length you're actually on the field is an awful lot shorter than it would be with senior matches. I'm still a little bit hesitant. I arrive on my own, in my own car, ready to go.

The only thing I handle are my coins, my whistle, the ball at the start of the match, and unfortunately I have to receive teams lists, that's the one thing that I'd like to see a small change in if this is to move forward, that either teams lists are emailed to the referee or that we could just take a picture of them on our phones and send them in with the match report. But apart from that it seems to be very safe."

Gough said one item of concern from the senior game he refereed was the lack of adherence to the mouthguard rule.

He said he noticed that some players, when ordered to obey the mandatory mouthguard rule, either borrowed one from a member of the panel or took one from an existing supply.

The experienced referee said returning wasn't a decision he took lightly and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for inter-county activity which resumes next month.

"The information coming from the GAA and from NPHET, it seems that football pitches are safe places for referees and players to operate," said Gough.

"The 71-odd-thousand that completed their Cúl Camps during the summer safely was an extraordinary number and to have only one Covid case among that, which couldn't actually be linked to GAA activity on the field, really helped me to make my decision.

"So I contacted Meath County Board a couple of weekends ago, told them that I was coming back, but that I'd only referee underage games."

* The full interview with David Gough by Rian Bailey of the Ball Talk Podcast can be accessed through Twitter handle @RianBailey