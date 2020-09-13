Kyle Hayes leads Kildimo-Pallaskenry to senior ranks in Limerick

Limerick Premier IHC: Kildimo-Pallaskenry 0-22 Mungret St Pauls 1-13

Senior hurling awaits for Kilidimo-Pallaskenry after this victory in the Limerick Premier IHC.

Promotion to the top flight was secured with a run of points in the final quarter.

Beaten in this final after a replay last year, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, captained by Kyle Hayes, made no mistake second time round.

It was a tentative opening for both sides with Niall Mulcahy the only score from play among the first six white flags raised.

Indeed in the first half, Mungret hit just three points from play with free-taker Paul O’Brien onto five points by the interval.

His side were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead after six minutes.

Kyle Hayes settled Kildimo-Pallaskenry but Mungret edged 0-5 to 0-3 ahead and just 10-minutes lapsed.

Then came a run of almost 15-minutes without a Mungret score and Kildimo-Pallaskenry took advantage to move 0-7 to 0-5 clear with Shaun Barry and Barry O’Connell on the mark.

A second for Hayes and O’Connell came before the half time break for Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

At the other end, Patrick Begley and captain Cian O’Brien ended the barren spell for Mungret.

It was O’Brien’s score that sent the sides into the interval deadlocked at 0-8 each - the fifth time level in the game.

Just two minutes into the second half came a Mungret goal. Paul O’Brien held his nerve in the corner and floated the sliothar into the goalmouth where the towering Patrick Begley fetched and the inter-county footballer made no mistake from close range.

The response from Kildimo-Pallaskenry was impressive with Paidi Hartigan and Griffin frees drawing level once more.

When Barry O’Connell hit back to back points, Kildimo-Pallaskenry were back ahead - 0-13 to 1-9.

Quick-fire points from substitutes Conor Linehan and Brendan Giltenane then saw the lead change hands again.

Up popped Kyle Hayes to again level at the second half water break.

Two further Barry O’Connell points and two for sub Ruairi Maher swung the final towards Kildimo-Pallaskenry down the home straight.

The winners hit nine of the final 11 scores to secure the title.

Scorers for Kildimo-Pallaskenry: L Griffin (5f) and B O’Connell 0-5 each, S Barry 0-4 (2f), K Hayes 0-3, R Maher , P Hartigan, C Staff, D O’Connell, J O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mungret St Pauls: P O’Brien 0-6 (6f), P Begley 1-2, B Giltenane 0-2, Cian O’Brien, N Mulcahy, C Linehan 0-1 each.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry: J Chawke; L O’Keeffe, C Hayes, K O’Connell; L O’Leary, B O’Connell, C Downes; T McCarthy, P Nash; S Barry, L Griffin, C Staff; D O’Connell, P Hartigan, K Hayes.

Subs: R Maher for Griffin (40), J O’Keeffe for Hartigan (59).

Mungret: Conor O’Brien; C Flahive, R Kirby, B O’Grady; C Hellewell, B Barry, L Harrington; R Duff, E O’Doherty; M Mullins, Cian O’Brien, E Mulcahy; P O’Brien, P Begley, N Mulcahy.

Subs: B Giltenane for E Mulcahy (37), C Linehan for Cian O’Brien (42), B O’Meara for Barry (50).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree)