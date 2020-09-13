Dunloy at their devastating best to claim Antrim SHC title

Dunloy at their devastating best to claim Antrim SHC title
Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 17:55 PM
Declan Bogue, Ballycastle

Antrim SHC final: Dunloy 2-20 Loughiel 2-13

   

'Old Big Ears', the nickname given to the Antrim senior hurling Championship trophy - The Volunteer Cup - will reside for another 12 months in Dunloy after they blew Loughgiel apart in the Ballycastle sunshine.

With a huge wind blowing towards Rathlin Island, Dunloy chose to defend against the wind for the first half but still went in level at the break, Eoin O'Neill following up a parried Kevin Molloy shot to the net for the first goal.

They kept Loughgiel scoreless in a blistering ten minute period of the second half and broke their resistance when Kevin Molloy got a clear run at goal, rounding goalkeeper Chrissy McConnell to tap home.

Loughgiel added some respectability to the scoreboard with late goals from Liam Watson and Benny McCarry, but Dunloy would not be denied.

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (0-8, 6f), Keelan Molloy (0-5), Kevin Molloy (1-2), E O'Neill (1-2), S Elliott (0-2), P Shiels (0-1f)

Scorers for Loughgiel: L Watson (1-4, 1-0f, 1xSL), J McNaughton (0-4f), B McCarry (1-0), Donal McKinley (0-3) E McCloskey, S McGrath, S Casey 0-1 each.

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffy, A Crawford, C Kinsella; R Molloy, C McKinley, R McGarry; P Shiels, N McKeague; S Elliott, Kevin Molloy, Keelan Molloy; C Cunning, G McTaggart, E O'Neill.

Subs: E Smyth for McKeague (51m), C McMahon for McTaggart (56m), Kevin McKeague for Crawford (63m).

LOUGHGIEL: C O'Connell; T Coyle, N McGarry, S Dobbin; Declan McCloskey, D McMullan, T McCloskey; D McKinley, Daniel McCloskey; J McNaughton, C McKendry, E McCloskey; S McGrath, L Watson, S Casey.

Subs: B McCarry for McKendry (40m), R McKee for Casey (40), O McFadden for T McCloskey (55m).

Referee: Darren McKeown (St Gall's).

More in this section

Cuala v Slaughtneil - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Slaughtneil 'disappointed' with lack of Ulster club championship as they retain Derry crown
GAA%20gaelic%20ball%20generic(1) Glynn-Barntown have four sent off as Shelmaliers remain on double course
Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Title defence going according to plan for Ken Hogan's St Ryanagh's in Offaly SHC

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices