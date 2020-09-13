Dunloy at their devastating best to claim Antrim SHC title

Antrim SHC final: Dunloy 2-20 Loughiel 2-13

'Old Big Ears', the nickname given to the Antrim senior hurling Championship trophy - The Volunteer Cup - will reside for another 12 months in Dunloy after they blew Loughgiel apart in the Ballycastle sunshine.

With a huge wind blowing towards Rathlin Island, Dunloy chose to defend against the wind for the first half but still went in level at the break, Eoin O'Neill following up a parried Kevin Molloy shot to the net for the first goal.

They kept Loughgiel scoreless in a blistering ten minute period of the second half and broke their resistance when Kevin Molloy got a clear run at goal, rounding goalkeeper Chrissy McConnell to tap home.

Loughgiel added some respectability to the scoreboard with late goals from Liam Watson and Benny McCarry, but Dunloy would not be denied.

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (0-8, 6f), Keelan Molloy (0-5), Kevin Molloy (1-2), E O'Neill (1-2), S Elliott (0-2), P Shiels (0-1f)

Scorers for Loughgiel: L Watson (1-4, 1-0f, 1xSL), J McNaughton (0-4f), B McCarry (1-0), Donal McKinley (0-3) E McCloskey, S McGrath, S Casey 0-1 each.

DUNLOY: R Elliott; P Duffy, A Crawford, C Kinsella; R Molloy, C McKinley, R McGarry; P Shiels, N McKeague; S Elliott, Kevin Molloy, Keelan Molloy; C Cunning, G McTaggart, E O'Neill.

Subs: E Smyth for McKeague (51m), C McMahon for McTaggart (56m), Kevin McKeague for Crawford (63m).

LOUGHGIEL: C O'Connell; T Coyle, N McGarry, S Dobbin; Declan McCloskey, D McMullan, T McCloskey; D McKinley, Daniel McCloskey; J McNaughton, C McKendry, E McCloskey; S McGrath, L Watson, S Casey.

Subs: B McCarry for McKendry (40m), R McKee for Casey (40), O McFadden for T McCloskey (55m).

Referee: Darren McKeown (St Gall's).