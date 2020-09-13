Title defence going according to plan for Ken Hogan's St Ryanagh's in Offaly SHC

Offaly SHC

The semi-final line-up in the Offaly SHC was confirmed on Saturday as the last round of games in the group stages all went along the line of the form book.

Reigning champions St Rynagh's were already through with a game to spare but they kept their momentum up with a 1-23 to 3-15 win over Shinrone. Stephen Quirke and Ronan Hughes hit 1-8 between them but the game didn't pass without worry for manager Ken Hogan as key player Joseph O'Connor picked up a straight red card and looks set to miss their meeting with Birr, which is a repeat of last year's final.

The Birr men had a big win over neighbours Coolderry 3-19 to 0-11 and qualify in second place in their group.

They were in superb form on Saturday with Eoghan Cahill firing 0-10 and new kid on the block, Niall Lyons helping himself to 2-2.

That result means Coolderry are out of the championship and so too are Seir Kieran after their brave effort to topple Kilcormac/Killoughey fell short.

The double K's won out 3-19 to 2-19 with two goals straight after the second-half water break setting them on their way. Goals from Cillian Kiely, Thomas Geraghty and veteran Ger Healion put them into the last four as group winners where they will play Belmont.

Belmont got the better of Ballinamere 1-18 to 1-11 but they didn't have it all their own way. The sides were level at half time – 1-6 each but David Nally, Joe Maher and Oisin Kelly hit 1-11 between them and that extra bit of forward class told on the day.

The semi-finals are down for two weeks’ time and will see St Rynagh's take on Birr while Kilcormac/Killoughey go up against Belmont.

There is no relegation from the championship as Offaly GAA look to promote two teams from the Senior 'B' championship and make it a 10 team championship in 2021.