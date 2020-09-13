Glynn-Barntown have four sent off as Shelmaliers remain on double course

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 16:06 PM
Brendan Furlong

Wexford SFC

Shelmaliers kept their hopes of a 'double' very much alive with a seven-point victory in a bizarre Wexford SFC quarter-final with Glynn-Barntown at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

It was the Shels who held their nerve through this tempestuous clash as Glynn-Barntown's lack of discipline led to four players being dismissed, two in the first half — they played the closing ten minutes with 11 men. Shels were reduced to 14 midway through the opening half when Eoin Doyle was dismissed.

Glynn-Barntown could not cope with the red carding of Jack Fenlon, inter-county hurling keeper, Mark Fanning, John Leacy and Dylan Lyne, though they started brightest with a Dylan Lyne goal to go along with points from Michael O'Regan, Fionn Cooney and Fanning (free), leaving them leading 1-3 to 0-0 after 15 minutes.

Shels responded with points through Eoghan Nolan and Jody Donohoe but still trailed 1-4 to 0-2 at the interval.

In a tense second half it was Shels who held their nerve with goal from Arnie Murphy levelling the sides 1-4 each. Though Glynn-Barntown
had  a fine Aaron Breen strike to restore his side's lead, 2-4 to 1-5, at the end of third quarter.

As the red cards piled up, Shelmaliers took control with sub Kyle Roche securing their quarter-final spot with an added time goal — 2-11 to 2-4 it finished.

Elsewhere, veteran P. J. Banville proved Horeswood's star, kicking 1-8 in the  2-11 to 0-11 victory over neighbours Gusserane to secure a quarter-final meeting with St. Martin's.

Having led 2-7 to 0-5 at the interval, their second goal coming from Sean Nolan, Horeswood maintained their advantage into a strong second-half wind.

