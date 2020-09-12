Na Piarsaigh gain revenge to eliminate champions Patrickswell

NA PIARSAIGH 1-25 PATRICKSWELL 0-17

Na Piarsaigh’s efficiency was too much for Patrickswell in this Limerick SHC semi-final, the winners aided by the ‘Well being down a man for the entire second half due to a sending off.

Patrickswell defended the Ennis Road end starting off, both sides rattling off the scores early on: seven minutes in and Na Piarsaigh led 0-6 to 0-3, William Henn’s accuracy catching the eye.

The city side eventually hit four in a row before Aaron Gillane stopped the rot for Patrickswell, 0-7 to 0-4 on 10 minutes. He and fellow Limerick star Cian Lynch reduced the gap to one by the time the water break rolled around on 17 minutes.

Henn and Gillane swapped frees but Will O’Donoghue helped Na Piarsaigh to an 0-11 to 0-8 lead by the 25th minute. Gillane, inevitably, responded, but Henn and O’Donoghue found the range in a lengthy spell of injury time necessitated by a Kevin Downes hand injury.

It got worse for the ‘Well when Seanie O’Brien departed on a second yellow card, collected fouling Adrian Breen on his way to getting Na Piarsaigh’s last point of the half: 0-14 to 0-9 at the break and Patrickswell a man down.

Lynch (two) and Diarmuid Byrnes (free) started the ‘Well fightback on the resumption, with Na Piarsaigh slow to respond until David Dempsey soloed through and finished cleverly to the net: 1-14 to 0-12 six minutes into the second half.

Lynch (65) and Byrnes swapped points but Henn helped his side to a 1-17 to 0-15 lead going into the second water break.

Gillane (free) and Byrnes (free) cut the lead to four with eight minutes left but the ‘Well needed a goal to have a chance of winning, and they struggled to get past Ronan Lynch as the spare man in the Na Piarsaigh defence.

Henn and Grimes stretched their lead, however, 1-21 to 0-17, with less than five minutes left and Na Piarsaigh saw the game out in relative ease.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: W. Henn (6 frees)(0-9); D. Dempsey (1-1); R. Lynch (free, 2 65s) (0-3); W. O’Donoghue, K. Downes, T. Grimes, P. Casey (0-2 each); A. Breen, J. Boylan, C. Boylan, A. McNamara (0-1 each).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (7 frees)(0-9); C. Lynch, D. Byrnes (2 frees)(0-3); K. O’Brien, J. Flynn (0-1 each).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray, S. O’Brien, N. Foley, T. Nolan, P. Maher, D. Byrnes, M. Carmody, J. Considine, C. Lynch (c), J. Kelleher, K. O’Brien, J. Flynn, J. Gillane, A. Gillane, T. O’Brien.

Subs: C. Fitzgerald for Carmody (inj, 37); P. Kirby for T. O’Brien (47).

NA PIARSAIGH: P. Kennedy, J. Boylan, M. Casey, C. King, K. Kennedy, R. Lynch, A. Dempsey, T. Grimes, W. O’Donoghue (c), A. Breen, K. Downes, D. Dempsey, P. Casey, C. Boylan, W. Henn.

Subs: A. McNamara for Boylan (blood, 10-12); A. McNamara for Downes (inj, 28); M. Foley for Grimes (58); J. O’Brien for Kennedy (59); N. Buckley for King (61); C. King for Dempsey (blood, 62-4).

Referee: M. Stokes (Bruree).