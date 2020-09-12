Loughmore-Castleiney stay on course for Tipperary double

Tipperary SFC semi-final: Loughmore-Castleiney 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-11

A powerful finish to the third quarter set Loughmore-Castleiney up for victory over Moyle Rovers in the Tipperary SFC semi-final at Boherlahan on Saturday, keeping their hopes of a county senior double on track.

Holders and arch-rivals Clonmel Commercials stand in Loughmore’s way in the football final after a keen contest in which Loughmore made the running most of the way.

Loughmore were leading 0-5 to 0-2 after the first quarter and were 0-9 to 0-5 ahead approaching half-time. However, a Tadgh Fitzgerald point for Rovers was followed in injury time by a Liam Boland penalty goal after Riain Quigley was fouled to leave the sides level at the break, 0-9 to 1-6.

Points by Boland and Stephen Quirke on resuming gave Rovers a short-lived lead as Loughmore hit five unanswered points for a 0-15 to 1-9 advantage at the water break.

Two Moyle points narrowed the gap but Loughmore finished with a flourish, points by Liam Treacy, Conor Ryan, and Evan Sweeney sealing the win.

Loughmore face Kiladangan in the hurling final next weekend with 14 of those who figured here likely to start. In this win, Conor McGrath, Noel McGrath, Willie Eviston, Joseph Nyland, and John McGrath were the key men.

For Moyle Rovers, Liam Boland, Stephen Quirke, Jack Harney, Tadgh Fitzgerald, and Diarmuid Foley did best.

Scorers for Loughmore: C Ryan (0-7, 5fs), C McGrath (0-4), L Treacy, J McGrath, C Connolly, E Sweeney, E Ryan, A McGrath, J Nyland (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moyle Rovers: L Boland (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-4 fs), S Quirke (0-2, 1f), R Quigley, T Fitzgerald (0-1 each).

Loughmore-Castleiney: S Hennessy; J Ryan, J Meagher, W Eviston; E Ryan, B McGrath, A McGrath; N McGrath, J Nyland; E Connolly, C McGrath, C Connolly; C Ryan, J McGrath, C McGrath.

Subs: J Hennessy for A McGrath (27), E Sweeney for E Connolly (ht), L Treacy for C McGrath (56), P Nyland for C Ryan (61).

Moyle Rovers: C Kenrick; C Crowe, J Harney, D McGrath; Luke Boland, A Campbell, T Fitzgerald; D Owens, B Owens; D Foley, Liam Boland, D Ryan; S Foley, S Quirke, R Quigley.

Ref: D O Mahoney, Ardfinnan.