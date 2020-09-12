Jack Ryan's goals send Doon past Kilmallock

Pat Ryan scored seven points from play as Doon earned their spot in the Limerick SHC final
Jack Ryan of Doon scores his side's second goal past Kilmallock goalkeeper Barry Hennessy at LIT Gaelic Grounds. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 19:47 PM
Michael Moynihan, Gaelic Grounds

KILMALLOCK 1-17 DOON 2-20 

Kilmallock and Doon fought out an entertaining Limerick SHC semi-final in the Gaelic Grounds, the men in red showing a greater cutting edge up front to get through.

Kilmallock defended the Ennis Road end but Doon started brightly, leading 0-3 to 0-1 early on thanks to Pat Ryan. Graham Mulcahy helped Kilmallock make inroads but Josh Ryan pushed Doon two ahead by the first water break, 0-7 to 0-5.

Doon seized the initiative then with a Jack Ryan goal from close range and Ryan and Murphy added points; Paudie O’Brien’s response for Killmallock made it 1-10 to 0-8 on 27 minutes.

Oisin O’Reilly and Kevin O’Donnell added two more for Kilmallock but a late brace of Murphy frees left Doon 1-12 to 0-10 ahead at half-time.

Murphy and Pat Ryan restarted with points before Michael Houlihan hit back with two: 1-14 to 0-12 on 40 minutes. Doon responded in kind with Dean Coleman and Josh Ryan to maintain their advantage; Kilmallock answered through Ciaran O’Connor and O’Donnell to leave five between them.

By the second water break, that gap was intact, 1-17 to 0-15, with Kilmallock unable to get closer. Doon again benefited from the break, Jack Ryan’s second goal putting the contest to bed - Graham Mulcahy’s goal came too late to make a difference.

Scorers for Kilmallock: M. Houlihan (65, 2 frees) (0-4); G. Mulcahy (1-3); O. O’Reilly, P. O’Brien, K. O’Donnell (0-2 each), G. O’Mahony (free), D. Woulfe, C. O’Connor, R. Hanley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Doon: B. Murphy (7 frees, 1 65) (0-8); P. Ryan (0-7); Jack Ryan (2-0); Josh Ryan (0-3); D. Stapleton, D. Coleman (0-1 each).

KILMALLOCK: B. Hennessy (vc), D. Joy, Philip O’Loughlin (c), A. Costello, M. O’Loughlin, G. O’Mahony, Paddy O’Loughlin, C. O’Connor, D. Woulfe, P. O’Brien, G. Mulcahy, K. O’Donnell, M. Houlihan, R. Hanley, O. O’Reilly.

Subs: K. Hayes for Woulfe (39) DOON: E. McNamara, C. Thomas, E. Fitzgibbon, T. Hayes, C. Ryan, M. O’Brien, J. Cummins, M. Ryan, E. Stokes, D. Moloney, P. Ryan, B. Murphy (c), Josh Ryan, D. Stapleton, Jack Ryan.

Subs: D. Coleman for Stokes (HT); P. Cummins for M. Ryan (50); C. O’Donovan for J. Cummins (52); N. Maher for Stapleton (60) Referee: J. O’Mahony (Kildimo-Pallaskenry).

