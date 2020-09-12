Ballyhale Shamrocks leave it late to see off James Stephens

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS 3-22 JAMES STEPHENS 1-26

A contentious free in paved the way for Ballyhale Shamrocks to keep their three in a row hopes alive in this thrilling semi-final victory.

The call, which allowed the brilliant TJ Reid to score his seventh free of the game, put Shamrocks a point up. Although Eoin Guilfoyle cancelled it out at the other end, points from Colin Fennelly and Eoin Cody followed to seal a final date for the Shamrocks with Dicksboro on Sunday week.

James Stephens hit 12 consecutive points between the halves to go three points up. Fennelly’s second goal in the 43rd minute brought the defending champions level but Guilfoyle found the net two minutes later.

With James Stephens a point up, man of the match Tadhg Dwyer had a shot saved in the 59th minute before that hectic climax.

First-half goals by TJ Reid (penalty) and Colin Fennelly appeared to have created the platform to see off The Village with consummate ease, the latter goal set up by Reid for Fennelly after Fennelly had earlier won the penalty putting Shamrocks eight clear.

What was to follow, though, was unexpected and nothing short of a blitz. The next nine scores came from The Village and it was they who remarkably led at half-time, 0-15 to 2-8.

A combination of James Stephens continuing their incessant work-rate and Shamrocks losing their focus contributed to this stunning period. Cian Kenny added his second and third points while Guilfoyle added three frees as Luke Scanlon and Dwyer caused havoc around the half-forward line.

Scorers for Shamrocks: TJ Reid (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); C Fennelly (2-5); B Cody, E Cody (0-3 each); R Corcoran, E Reid, P Mullen (0-1 each).

Scorers for James Stephens: E Guilfoyle (1-11, 0-9 frees, 1 65); C Kenny, T Dwyer, M Ruth (0-3 each); C Browne (0-2); T Dwyer, W Spencer, L Scanlon, N Mullins (0-1 each).

SHAMROCKS: D Mason; D Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; D Corcoran, R Reid, P Mullen; E Shefflin, R Corcoran; B Cody, TJ Reid, J Cuddihy; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody.

Subs for Shamrocks: M Aylward for E Shefflin (39).

Sent off: P Mullen (second yellow, 60+6).

JAMES STEPHENS: S Manogue; D Stapleton, S Donohoe, D Hennessy; C Kenny; N Delaney, N Brassil, N Mullins; L Scanlon, C Browne (c); M Ruth, T Dwyer, W Spencer; M Drennan, E Guilfoyle.

Subs for James Stephens: D Walton for M Drennan (50); M McVey for W Spencer (60+3).

Referee: O Beehan (Fenians).