Watch live: West Cork bid to dethrone Mourneabbey in Cork Ladies SFC final

The Cork Ladies SFC final will be broadcast live this afternoon to kick-start a big weekend of sport on the Irish Examiner website.

Our cameras will be in Cork IT at 5pm as seven-in-a-row-chasing champions Mourneabbey meet the biggest threat to their hegemony, West Cork.

With the sides drawing an entertaining group game earlier this year (0-16 to 2-10), football fans are in for a treat as West Cork tries to take down the back-to-back All-Ireland senior club champions.

Our coverage begins from 4.30pm with Cork legend Bríd Stack and county manager Ephie Fitzgerald joining Colm O’Connor on commentary.

Here's our preview of the game:

Cork Ladies SFC final. Mourneabbey v West Cork, CIT (J Murphy), 5pm.

This is their eighth championship meeting since West Cork came into existence in 2016. Mourneabbey have three wins to West Cork’s two, with the remaining two fixtures ending in stalemate. One of those draws was their group stage encounter earlier this year which West Cork will have felt they should have won. Mourneabbey, who started that game without 2019 All-Ireland final match-winner Laura Fitzgerald and Cork senior Máire O’Callaghan, have kicked on since then, as evidenced by the 11-12 they put past Éire Óg in the semi-final. They get the nod to make it seven in row.

Verdict: Mourneabbey.

Stay tuned to our GAA section for our coverage of all three of the weekend's Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals, starting with the meeting of Sarsfields and Erins Own at 7.30pm tonight.

