'It’s been a long, long wait': Hurling managers itching to return to training

Better late than never is the attitude Limerick and Wexford managers John Kiely and Davy Fitzgerald are taking as inter-county training officially returns on Monday.

In early summer, both men were vocal about the suitability of the county season resuming before club. Both felt its controlled nature and smaller numbers would have lent to a safer resumption of GAA activity.

But above all else both wanted the pitches to open and games to be played. Kiely stressed that the country had to learn “to live with the virus”. The last six weeks the Abbey School principal has spent overseeing the reopening of the Tipperary town school have been the most gruelling of his career but they have been worth it.

He is convinced the GAA’s determination to go ahead with the Championship will be too.

“The last couple of weeks have been concerning, particularly in Limerick with the number of Covid cases but we really do have to find a way of ensuring we can go about our normal lives as much as possible whether it be school, sport or work. We need to work hard on that.

“We’re very much looking forward to going back next week. It’s been a long, long wait to get the opportunity to get back. There have been a lot of false dawns as it were along the way.

Some of those might have been misplaced perceptions on our part but the bottom line is the players have clearly enjoyed their time with their clubs over the last number of months.

"Our backroom team have enjoyed being back with their clubs as well but there is an itch there among lads to get back into this regardless of the time of year.”

Fitzgerald’s demand for pitches be opened came at a time when it was not popular to do so but from an early stage in the lockdown he had seen the mental toll it had on players in his care.

“The Sixmilebridge players were thinking they wouldn’t get back. When they did, they found it unreal to be back out on the field. It didn’t matter to them that the dressing rooms were out of bounds.

“There was a bigger effect to this pandemic that wasn’t being talked about and I wanted the fields opened early because of that mental impact it was having on people.

I just wanted to see players back out playing and thankfully they are now.

His first priority this weekend is Sixmilebridge’s semi-final against Éire Óg but on Tuesday he will travel to Ferns where Wexford will collectively begin their preparations for a Leinster semi-final against Galway on Halloween weekend.

It follows a period where he was erroneously believed to have convinced the Wexford County Board into staging their hurling championships before the football competitions to suit his championship preparations.

Yet 28 of the 31 dual players on his panel lined out in the football championships.

“I was extremely disappointed people were talking about things and they couldn’t back up what they were saying. There was no point hitting back at them because they were always going to believe what they wanted to believe but the proof was going to be there the more the championship developed and when the football championship began.

"The only thing is we’re going to have to work with the clubs. We will be training the players as we’re entitled to and we won’t be stopping lads from playing football championship.”

Limerick’s hurling championship reach their semi-final stages this weekend but Kiely will still have some juggling to do with players who have club football commitments.

“Obviously, players will come back with knocks and so forth and we have to before they resume full training and there’s going to be a certain amount of time required for inter-county teams to gear up their operations in terms of intensity of training.

“It can’t be a case of going hammer and tongs at it from day one. It’ll take the guts of two weeks to ratchet it up to the levels that will be required.

"All our focus has been on our group and our championships and trying to ensure we’re as well prepared as we can be and that the players will be in the best possible shape.

“Some counties will be later finishing their championships but in the round I think the clubs have been very happy to have their players and they will probably play ball in those counties that are later finishing championships in terms of letting get back and do a bit of work.”

Kieran Kingston will hope so. Just five of the 20 that featured in Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Kilkenny last year are without club commitments going into this weekend.

Given their clubs are through to county semi-finals, Kanturk men Anthony Nash and Aidan Walsh could be tied up until September 27 at the earliest as might Glen Rovers’ Patrick Horgan, Robert Downey and Stephen McDonnell. Declan Dalton and Darragh Fitzgibbon are also awaiting results from this weekend

As for where Limerick play Clare on October 24 or 25, Kiely doesn’t care. “We were asked our thoughts on it and we are absolutely open to the match being played wherever, whenever. The idea of canvassing for a game to be on in any particular ground would be well beyond our consideration at this stage.”

Fitzgerald likes the idea of a centralised stadium. “I think they have to pick one venue and belt away with it. One good venue that has all the facilities and is conducive to what we’re dealing with at the moment.

“We need the Championship and it has to be as safe as possible to stage. We need to do it as good as we can and if we are told the right things to do you can be sure we will do them.

We’re here to work together and I would hope nothing is ruled out.