Geography not the only obstacle as West Cork look to dethrone Mourneabbey

The lockdown has put sports teams to the pin of their collar when it comes to organisation - games, training, meetings.

What happens when it takes two hours to drive a team’s hinterland, then?

Brian McCarthy, manager of the West Cork Ladies Football side facing into a county final today, says geography isn’t their only obstacle.

“It’s probably been more challenging this year than previous years,” says McCarthy.

“But that’s down to how well the clubs are going in junior and intermediate as much as anything. The likes of Clonakilty and Valley Rovers, Skibbereen and Castlehaven, and others, have done so well that those clubs want to hang on to their players, which is only right.

“In a normal season, even if they were going well we’d be able to pick up players for a night or two, so it’s been more challenging this season.

“A big part of that is just getting pitches. In fairness to people in west Cork, particularly those who have an interest in Ladies football, they’re very accommodating.

“The assistance we’ve had from clubs like Bantry, St Colum’s, Oliver Plunkett’s, my own club Clann na nGael - they’ve all been very accommodating."

Goalkeeper Martina O’Brien is a case in point. She won an intermediate title last weekend with Clonakilty and wears the West Cork number 1 jersey today.

“Brian’s been involved a long time and has given people leeway,” she says.

“Last weekend there were a lot of players in county semi-finals and finals, and Brian said ‘we’d love to have ye at training but if ye can’t that’s grand’.

“Players appreciate that, and when they can get to training they put in the effort.

“As a divisional side you can’t take the ‘you have to be here or else’, because if you do then people just won’t play.

“The divisional side is highlighting football in west Cork and it does benefit clubs, because players going back to their clubs show the effect of training and playing at a high level.”

McCarthy echoes that, saying the West Cork team functions as a shop window for prospective county players.

“What people miss is that we feel this gives girls a chance, whatever their club is. They might go for Cork minor trials and not make it onto the county panel, so what’s the next thing they can do?

“They can aim for the West Cork ladies team. A lot of people miss that. We got girls in this year from Bandon, girls we’d never seen before who wanted to join.

“We said ‘no problem’ - look at the quality of player they’re training with, and even if they’re not playing they’re seeing senior football up close. It’s important to us to help and to give girls in clubs something to aim for, a different target they can reach for.”

It’s a help to the Cork senior management also, he adds.

“They can go to games and see how their squad players are doing, but they can also check on other players.

“In some cases they may be hearing good things, but how do they know if that player can cope with top level opponents?

At senior they’re playing against the best in Cork so that’s a good test, and the Cork management can work out whether they’re up to inter-county.

“A case in point would be Eve Murphy, who had been on the Cork minor squad but maybe hadn’t fulfilled her potential. After the Éire Óg game then she was pulled into the Cork senior squad.”

Still, their other challenge can’t be ignored.

“We have a huge pick, we’re told,” says McCarthy.

“But organising players from Ailihies at one end of our area - which is next parish New York - to Innishannon at the other is tricky. It’s an enormous area.

“We even said it the other night to Aine Terry O’Sullivan that if we win we’ll have to lay on a chartered flight for her back down to Ailihies.

She, Claire O’Shea and Christine O’Sullivan, the players based in and around Beara - it takes them an hour to get to Drimoleague alone, where we’d do a lot of our training.

“When we’re trying to locate pitches we always try to find somewhere that’s as central as possible, but the Valley Rovers (Innishannon) girls would have a 40-45 minute drive to Drimoleague - all going well - so that tells you there’s near enough a two-hour drive between the two ends of the catchment area.”

A senior county final is a chance to take the temperature and evaluate the quality on offer overall within a county. McCarthy is optimistic about that quality.

“I think the standard is high. We’re seeing clubs which might have been quiet starting to rebuild again, for instance.

In west Cork you have O’Donovan Rossa, Castlehaven, Clonakilty, Rosscarbery - all of them are doing pretty well in different grades, for instance.

“Now the semi-finals might be a counter-argument (both finalists won well), but I think the two other teams, Aghada and Éire Óg, just had bad days. That can happen to any team.

“For instance, Aghada have a young team in an A semi-final for the first time - that’s a big ask. They played well in patches and they know they’ll improve if they can bring through one or two more players.

“Éire Óg are in a rebuilding phase at present - they’ll come good. Look at the likes of Kinsale, Fermoy, or even St Val’s and Inch in the B final.

“The last two are renowned clubs who’ve had to rebuild, and one of them will be in senior A next year, which shows that nobody will be able to relax.”

O’Brien widens that discussion: “It’s probably happened in other counties too, the rise in standards, but in Cork there’s certainly an emphasis on underage structures, and building from the younger age groups up, not just emphasising underage clubs.

“I see it in my own club, Clonakilty, with girls being well able to play at adult level because their coaching has been so good all the way up.

“The standard’s definitely improved. When I started with Cork ten years ago we probably thought the standard was savage then - and Cork have helped raise standards since - but now everyone is raising the bar."

And the final itself? It’s the third year in a row West Cork meet Mourneabbey, who have dominated the scene in recent years.

“We know each other from intercounty, from college, and nothing will surprise us about each other,” says O’Brien.

“The lack of crowds will be strange. Mourneabbey have a good following and the number of clubs involved with West Cork would mean a good crowd, but we won’t have spectators there.

Nobody will be stepping back and that’s the same for both sides. I genuinely think this year of all years we’re confident, but we’re also realistic.

“We’re focusing on what we can bring to the table rather than the opposition.

“That’s not to say we’ve taken opponents lightly, we’ve treated them very seriously, but we’ve looked to see how we can improve ourselves.

“We’ve tried to become more of a team and so far it’s worked. In previous years we mightn’t have been as clinical in front of goal, say, and we’ve improved in that sense this year.

“The opposition know who we have, we know who they have - we’re under no illusions about what we’re up against but then why else do you get involved in sport?

“A game never goes smoothly for you - something always happens and you have to adapt. We know that.”

West Cork vs Mourneabbey is being streamed live on the Irish Examiner website.