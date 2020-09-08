From Seanad to sideline: John O’Mahony eyes more football glory with The Downs

John O’Mahony is done with politics, a 13-year stint in public service ending in March and prompting his retirement, yet Gaelic football is a habit he can’t shake.

At 67, the man who guided Galway to All-Irelands in 1998 and 2001, and Leitrim to Connacht glory in 1994, continues to inspire magical moments.

The Downs are surprise Westmeath SFC semi-finalists, beating holders Garrycastle in the quarter-finals, and with O’Mahony on the sideline will play kingpins St Lomans on Sunday.

It isn’t quite Leitrim ‘94 all over again but it’s an uphill task all the same with Lomans contesting the last five county finals, winning three.

O’Mahony double jobbed for a while throughout 2019 while still a Fine Gael senator though since late March has been all in as a football manager.

“I’m finished from politics, my main activity these days is my hobby which is a nice way to have it,” said O’Mahony, who lives in Ballaghaderreen on the Mayo-Roscommon border.

“It worked out nicely last year when I was working in Dublin because The Downs is just an hour up the road and very accessible. I’d notice myself in parts of the west and in Mayo that clubs wouldn’t have all their players for midweeks sessions because they’re based in Dublin. You don’t get that in The Downs and I’ve found it a really enjoyable project.”

His challenge, as handed down by club secretary and long-time friend Tommy Kelly, is to use all his experience to get the most out of an ultra-talented young team bloated with potential.

“If a Leaving Cert had been sat this year, then three of our lads would have been doing exams,” said O’Mahony,

“That’s how young we are. The three lads actually got their results on Monday and trained that night. The club would have won U20 and minor titles recently and the average age of the senior team is only 23 so that’s the sort of project and the sort of situation it is. It’s trying to bring all of these guys up to meet their potential as seniors and fit them in with experienced lads like Luke Loughlin and the older players who are already established.”

O’Mahony smiles at the assertion that he hasn’t quite quit politics because with the GAA there’s always politics. But it’s still a long way from his years as a TD in the 30th and 31st Dails when the country was on the brink of economic ruin.

Back in March, while still a senator, he was probed about the potential for the Covid-19 situation to become another national headache.

“The worst-case scenario,” he suggested at the time, was that the National League finals may have to be played “behind closed doors to get the competitions finished”.

Activity was ultimately parked for four months and O’Mahony may be glad he’s not still a TD, trying to navigate the latest national disaster.

“Just getting a football team through the last few months was tricky enough,” said O’Mahony.

“In some ways, players had to take responsibility for things themselves. We provided them with information and the programmes they needed but it was basically an exercise in being responsible for yourself. We assigned leaders for groups within the panel and they’d check in on all the lads. No more than the Government, you’re trying to put a structure in place that people can buy into and take ownership of themselves.”

O’Mahony is optimistic about inter-county activity resuming again next month though agrees that any further lockdowns will play havoc with an already stuffed schedule.

“I really hope the Championship will get played off but it’ll be a different Championship and very intriguing with the knockout element,” said O’Mahony, in charge of Galway when they contested the 2000 All-Ireland final, the last year a knockout Championship was used. “For many younger players they won’t even remember 2000 or the way it used to be.

“I just hope it goes ahead but you can’t presume anything at this stage. It’s a different dynamic with all the travelling that will be involved with county compared to club. I just hope it gets through from start to finish because it would diminish it if any county had to pull out or be removed.”