Conor McKenna blasts press who treated him 'like a piece of meat' after positive coronavirus test

Conor McKenna has blasted the "free-for-all" that emerged in the Australian media after he contracted Covid-19.

Calling on the AFL to step in and consider penalising media outlets who conduct what he called unethical reporting, he blasted reporters who treat players "like a piece of meat".

McKenna announced he is retiring from the AFL after spending six seasons at Essendon and is coming back to Ireland.

The Eglish man was contracted until next year but made the call to leave his contract and return home.

”If there are no repercussions, they’ll just continue to do that and treat players like a piece of meat," he told ABC in Australia of the press' reaction to him contracted the virus.

"The reality of it is, I had a deadly disease … [but] people were more worried about the AFL being put off than my actual life.”

McKenna is returning to Ireland next week and added that he is looking forward playing Gaelic football again.

In an honest interview with the Victorian club's social media channels, McKenna admitted he stopped enjoying playing and that he has been thinking about the decision for a while.

"I talked to Ben Rutten (incoming Essendon head coach) and Woosh (John Worsfold, current head coach) the last six weeks about just not really enjoying the games," he said.

"I've lived (almost) a third of my life here. It's pretty difficult to say bye."



Conor McKenna opens up 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/8FU5gb9EVv — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) September 8, 2020

"I didn't really put my hand up for selection the last four weeks, I was just happy to play VFL (Victorian Football League, where Essendon reserves play) and I realised that if it's going to be over at the end of the year, I might as well just finish it now."

In six years, McKenna played 79 matches for Essendon and said that "it's the right time for me to go home".

I'm looking forward to going home and starting a new chapter in my life and my family and back to Gaelic football which I've always dreamt of doing.

Last season, McKenna came fourth in the Crichton Medal - awarded to the Bombers' best and fairest player over the course of the season, as the Eglish man became a "consistently good footballer".

"To be honest, there's no more goals or ambitions to be here, so that's why I made the decision to go home," he admitted as he ended his six-year stay Down Under.

While he says he is looking forward to a return to GAA, he hasn't fully closed the door on returning to the AFL.

"I don't think the book is fully closed yet, I might be able to come back."