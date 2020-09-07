Brogan: Kerry emotionally hijacked Dublin in 2009

Bernard Brogan has revealed the lengths Pat Gilroy went to as Dublin manager to ensure the team weren’t “emotionally hijacked” again like they were against Kerry in 2009.

That “startled earwigs” 17-point defeat to the Kingdom in that year’s All-Ireland quarter-final was the last time Dublin lost to their age-old rivals and they beat them in the final two years later, the first of five SFC wins in the last decade.

In his autobiography “The Hill” with Kieran Shannon, released yesterday, Brogan recounts how Gilroy punished himself for that loss. He recruited a performance and business consultant Bart McEnroe who Brogan claims “tore into Pat, saying he’d brought shame on his county for overseeing that disaster in Croker.

"'You’re only a novice! Bluffer! Choker! Your team can’t tackle. You can’t coach! You can’t manage!'

“He kept on abusing Pat and his team right until they were nose to nose and Pat eventually snapped and pinned him against the wall. Bart just smiled. Pat, look at yourself! You’ve allowed yourself to be emotionally hijacked again!”

Brogan details how Gilroy used him as a prop in a meeting when Philly McMahon grabbed Brogan from behind by the neck. Brogan retaliated and the pair grappled before Gilroy explained it was an example of how they had tripped up before. “We’d fallen victim to an amygdala hijack.”

After coming through Donegal in the semi-final, Dublin had proven that they could avoid such pitfalls. Players took to using personal triggers and Brogan’s was to click his fingers. Going into the final against Kerry, they were prepared.

“Before we boarded the bus to head to Croker on All-Ireland final day, Pat presented us with a couple of stats. The first was our tackle count from the night we first played Monaghan in the shit and the rain in Inniskeen. It was double what it had been in the startled earwigs game. Then he mentioned our tackle count against Donegal: 120. More than double what we’d put in up in Inniskeen.

“He didn’t have to say anymore. We were a different animal to the one Kerry has last seen in the championship. And we were ready to hunt and to chase to the death.

“Gooch would again side-foot a first-half goal into the Hill and then with 63 minutes gone on the clock threw over a point to give them a four-point lead. But this time there was no emotional hijacking. We responded, not reacted, with big play after big play which almost every Dublin supporter can still rattle off by heart, along with multiple unheralded plays and littles wins that they didn’t spot, driven by voices — Pat’s, Mickey’s (Whelan) — they couldn’t hear.”

Brogan also speaks of how Dublin’s party days and habit of socialising for two days after games ended following 2009. Gilroy and Mickey Whelan insisted on it although Brogan had an embarrassing episode in New York in March 2011 when he had been in The White House for St Patrick’s Day celebrations and met US president Barack Obama.

Brogan had been out the night before when he received a text message from Gilroy asking him to confirm he would be back to play against Mayo on March 20. “I texted back: Yeah, can’t wait, Pat. Then I replied to a message from my pal Vinny Tyrrell. 'In bits after Pasha (nightclub) last night! What a spot! Getting breakfast in Mickey D’s now. Where r u?'

"Only it wasn’t Vinny that ended up getting it. A minute later the phone beeped. Pat Gilroy: 'WTF? You’re not starting tomorrow anyway!'

“It got better, or should I say got worse. We (Brogan and a friend) went to the airport the next morning and discovered the flight wasn’t for another 24 hours. The day of the game. We’d got our days wrong. Not surprisingly, I didn’t start our next game either.”

Bernard Brogan - The Hill with Kieran Shannon is published by Reach Sport and is priced at €18.99

