Late Davis point puts his Skibb side into semi-final

AN injury-time pointed free from Kevin Davis secured the points for his side in their Bon Secours Cork Senior A football championship clash with St Michael's at Enniskeane yesterday.

And with that came a place in the semi-final for the Skibb side as they topped the group, with the Dazzlers heading to the quarter-finals.

Before a ball was kicked both sides had qualified for the knock-out stages so it was that all-important semi-final spot that was at stake.

Davis was sprung from the bench just before half-time and he made a telling contribution to their win with five second-half points, including the all-important winner.

From start to finish this was a top-class game and the Dazzlers are far from out of this championship, they just have to go the long route and they are more than capable of doing so.

They led by six points at half-time but massive credit must go to the Skibb side for the way they turned it around at the start of the second-half, with two early goals helping to put them in front just five minutes in.

Michael's were off the mark in the first minute when Tadhg Deasy was fouled and Eric Hegarty scored the resultant penalty.

Skibb hit back with points from Elliott Connolly and Donal Óg Hodnett and with six minutes gone they took the lead.

A great ball from Hodnett set up David Shannon for the opening goal, but their lead didn't last long.

A minute later Kevin Hurley was sin-binned for Skibb and the Dazzlers made it count. Hegarty, Adam Hennessy and Daniel Meaney all pointed and Andy O'Connell got their second goal as they led 2-3 to 1-2, scoring 1-3 in Hurley's absence.

Hourihane and Shannon reduced the deficit but a third goal from Michael's from Adam Hennessy saw them lead 3-6 to 1-6 at half-time.

Davis pointed at the start of the second-half and then goals from Thomas Hegarty and Darren Daly saw Rossa's take the lead, 3-7 to 3-6.

It was very much score for score all through the second-half, with Deasy and Davis the main threats for their respective sides.

Late on Rory Byrne put Rossa's in front but a magnificent point from Deasy levelled it.

Davis put this side in front again with Liam O'Sullivan replying for Michael's and it looked like ending in a draw, until that late free from Davis secured the win for his side.

Scorers for O'Donovan Rossa: D Shannon 1-1, T Hegarty, D Daly 1-0 each, K Davis 0-5 (3f), D Hourihane 0-3 (2f), E Connolly, D Óg Hodnett, S Fitzgerald, R Byrne 0-1 each.

St Michael's: E Hegarty (1-0 pen), A Hennessy 1-1 each, A O'Connell 1-0, T Deasy 0-4 (1f), L Grainger 0-2, D Meaney, K Hegarty, T Lenihan, L O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

O'DONOVAN ROSSA:R Price; D O'Donovan, E Fitzgerald, D Hazel; S O'Driscoll, P Crowley, D Daly; R Byrne, J Breen; D Óg Hodnett, D Hourihane, E Connolly; T Hegarty, D Shannon, K Hurley.

Subs: S Fitzgerald for J Breen (13m), C Fitzgerald for E fitzgerald, K Davis for K Hurley (both 30m)

St MICHAEL'S:M Burke; R Coleman, J Cashman, O O'Sullivan; T Lenihan, D Meaney, B Cain; A O'Connell, M O'Keeffe; D Lenihan, T Deasy, L Grainger; E Buckley, A Hennessy, E Hegarty.

Subs: K Hegarty for E Buckley (36m), R Cotter for E Hegarty, J Golden for R Coleman (both 49m), E Sheehan for M O'Keeffe (55m), L O'Sullivan for A Hennessy (56m).

Referee: David Murnane, Macroom.