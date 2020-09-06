Double despair as draw suits neither side

Cork Senior AFC

Clyda Rovers 0-11

Dohenys 1-8

Clyda Rovers missed out on a quarter-final berth as they failed to beat the Dohenys in this round 3 tie played in Inniscarra on Sunday.

Both sides had late chances to win in a tense finale. Clyda Rovers, who required a win, had restored parity in the 56th minute. They applied late pressure and were awarded a free deep into injury-time. Cork underage star Conor Corbett stepped up, but he failed to convert an awkward free which ensured the sides finished level.

This coupled with Fermoy’s win against Bandon ensured Clyda exit this year’s championship. Dohenys fought gallantly, but they also bow out as they required a significant win.

Dohenys started brightly. They registered their opening score after ten seconds through the impressive Mark Buckley. Clyda immediately levelled through Corbett. Clyda moved ahead for the first time in the sixth minute following another Corbett free. Dohenys quickly levelled through their corner forward Mark Buckley.

The Dohenys produced a very strong showing in the second quarter. They surged into a six-point lead after 28 minutes as they struck 1-3 without reply. Mark Buckley netted in the 19th minute following great approach play from Eoin Lavers and Cathal Daly. Daly’s pass was fisted to the net by Buckley for a fine goal. Dohenys quickly added three points with a brace from Buckley, followed by a great individual score from Fionn Herlihy.

Clyda, strangely subdued in the first half, finished strongly with Corbett and Paul Cronin notching scores to reduce the deficit to four points at the interval, 1-5 to 0-4.

Clyda were far more cohesive in the second half. The introduction of Seamus Ronayne added a fresh impetus, while Paudie Kissane thundered into proceedings. Clyda levelled proceedings by the 45th minute following a flurry of scores from Corbett, Ronayane (2) and Walsh to set up an intriguing finale.

Dohenys restored their one-point lead through Cullen Barry in the 52nd minute. This was quickly negated by a Corbett free. Both sides pressed hard for the win. They both spurned late chances however with Corbett’s last-gasp free just going wide.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: C Corbett (0-6, 4 frees); S Ronayne (0-2); E Walsh, P Cronin (45), C Flanagan (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (1-4, 3 frees); F Herlihy, C Barry (1 free) (0-2 each)

CLYDA ROVERS: E Sheehan; A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny; P Kissane, F O’Shea, C O’Sullivan; T Buckley, C Flanagan; D Buckley, C Corbett, D Walsh; P Cronin, E Walsh, R Flanagan.

Subs: S Ronayane for D Buckley (20), K Fitzgerald for T Buckley (24), C Kelly for F O’Shea (30), F O’Shea for P Cronin (43), C O’Sullivan for R Flanagan (55).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, J McCarthy, C Daly; C Barry, E Lavers; N Hurley, F Herlihy, B Murphy; K White, J Kelly, M Buckley.

Subs: B McCarthy for N Hurley (45).

Referee:

Robert Whelan (Aghada)