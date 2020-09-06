Clancy injury a concern for Cork and high-flying Fermoy

Cork SAFC

Fermoy 2-13

Bandon 2-11

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy’s preparations for the Munster football championship were dealt a potential blow in Glanmire yesterday evening as Fermoy’s Tomás Clancy was carried from the field with a leg injury midway through the second half of this Group C game in the Bons Secours Cork SAFC.

According to Fermoy manager Mick Hennessey, the injury mightn’t be as serious as first thought, but there was no doubt about its impact on proceedings.

“We thought it was his Achilles at first but I’ve just been informed that they don’t think so now, but we’ll have to just wait and see. I think we really had the gander up and then Tomás got injured and it really affected us for ten minutes.”

Prior to Clancy’s injury Fermoy had reeled off four points in-a-row from Ruairi O’Hagan, Pádraig de Róiste and Kieran Morrison (2) to turn a two-point half-time deficit into a two-point lead, 1-11 to 2- 6.

The loss of their talisman initially rattled the Avondhu men as Bandon kicked five of the next seven points to take the lead for the first time since the 32nd minute, 2-11 to 1-13, Mark Sugrue with the lead score.

Fermoy held their nerve, however, and a late goal from Arlen Aherne brought them from third spot to top spot in Group C and secured them a semi-final spot.

It all capped a helter skelter game of football that had everything; four goals, a missed penalty each as well as a late black-card for Fermoy’s Brian O’Sullivan.

Bandon’s Barry Collins was the story of the first-half as he kicked 2-3 from play while also seeing his penalty effort saved brilliantly by Liam Coleman. It left his side in a good position coming up to half- time as they led by 2-6 to 0-6.

But Fermoy struck for a crucial 1-1 before the break with O’Sullivan crashing home a penalty and Pádraig de Róiste kicking the first of his three points to leave them just two behind.

Bandon seemed to have done enough with their scoring burst after Clancy’s injury, but Aherne had other ideas. Clyda Rovers and Doheny’s draw in the other game in the group means that Bandon haven’t gone away, and should they defeat Mallow in their quarter-final, they’ll get a chance to make amends against their group rivals from Avondhu in the final four.

Scorers for Fermoy: R O’Hagan (0-6, 5 frees), B O’Sulliavn (1-1, 1-0 penalty), A Aherne (1-0), P de Róiste (0-3), K Morrison (0-2), M Brennan (0-1).

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins (2-4), M Sugrue (0-4, all frees), M Cahalane (0-2), P Crowley (0-1).

FERMOY: L Coleman; S Shanahan, A Creed, R Morrison; A Baragry, D O’Carroll, P Murphy; D Dawson, T Clancy; B O’Sullivan, P de Róiste, G Lardner; R O’Hagan, M Brennan, K Morrison.

Subs: R O’Callaghan for Clancy (inj, 40 mins), E Clancy for Creed (63 min), A Aherne for G Lardner (63 mins), D Lardner for Brennan (64 mins).

BANDON: P Prendergast; J O’Mahony, J O’Donovan, B Crowley; R O’Driscoll, P Murphy, D O’Donovan; R Long, C O’Mahony; R Crowley, J Mulcahy, D Crowley; M Cahalane, B Collins, M Sugrue.

Subs: J Walsh for Mulcahy (h/t), P Crowley for D O’Donovan (40 mins), D Crowley for O’Driscoll (58 mins), E Mac Suibhne for R Crowley (64 mins).

Referee: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers).