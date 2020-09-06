Valleys do it the hard way before pipping brave Bishopstown

Cork Premier SFC

Valley Rovers 0-12

Bishopstown 1-8

An incredible one-point win for Valley Rovers in the Bons Secours Cork Premier SFC at Ballinora on Sunday afternoon in a battle of nerves.

The Innishannon side were after a precious quarter-final place – and that they achieved even if it was only by the skin of their teeth – finishing second to Nemo Rangers in Group C.

Bishopstown badly needed to get something from this game to avoid relegation territory. They put in a big performance and looked like they might have done enough only for resilient Valleys to come good at the death. The winners actually trailed with 10 minutes remaining, but three unanswered points set them on their way.

The win is a big bonus for Valley Rovers who could have rued far too many wides. Still, they were able to conjure up the important scores when required.

Bishopstown, meanwhile, lining out minus the injured Jamie O’Sullivan, have endured a tough few weeks in hurling and football. This is their sixth consecutive loss between the two codes.

They seriously tested wind-assisted Valley Rovers in the opening 30 minutes. The teams were tied four times following an even first quarter – Chris O’Leary and Michael Power exchanging magnificent points to leave them 0-4 apiece.

Valleys pulled away coming up to half-time, Eoin O’Reilly, Kevin Canty and Billy Crowley edging them 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at the short whistle but they had also shot seven wides (overall 10).

Bishopstown came out all guns blazing for the second-half. They took confidence from having expressed themselves well against the wind and resumed by taking the match to Valley Rovers.

A Fiachra Lynch free was negated by one from play by Simon Collins after Mark Driscoll put him through. Valley Rovers twice denied them clear shots at the posts with some excellent blocking but they couldn’t do anything to stop centre-forward Paul O’Flynn when he broke through the middle to register a goal in the 39th minute with Power heavily involved in the build-up. Two more points from Collins – one from a free – and the Town took the lead for the first time at the second water break, 1-7 to 0-9.

Valleys only reply during this third quarter were two Fiachra Lynch frees.

Unfortunately for Bishopstown, they were dealt a blow at this juncture when they lost Diarmuid Lester to a second yellow card. Yet, the introduction of Denis Crowley to full forward gave them an edge. Power knocked over a point to extend their advantage, 1-8 to 0-9, with the final 10 minutes left to play.

Valley Rovers brought on William Hurley and John Cottrell and it was a case of all shoulders to the wheel as they set about recovering their championship.

Their grit and determination proved crucial in the dying moments. The numerical advantage too was telling coming down the home straight as they had plenty of bodies behind the ball.

A Crowley point started the fightback for the Rovers and when Eoin Delaney pointed, this contest was all to play for. Jack Walsh, as well, was very much involved. It made for a thrilling finish, both teams having enjoyed various spells of superiority. The ball flowed back and forth and it was left to Lynch to knock over the winning point with the watch heading for red. His free converted after stalwart Canty was hauled down.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: F Lynch (0-4 frees), B Crowley (0-2), A Walsh Murphy, C O’Leary, K Canty, J Walsh, E Delaney and E O’Reilly (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bishopstown: P O’Flynn (1-1), S Collins (0-4, 0-1 free), M Power (0-2), K O’Halloran (0-1 free).

VALLEY ROVERS: C Desmond; A Lyons, T O’Brien, D Muckian; J Kiely, I Crowley, A Walsh Murphy; C O’Leary, K Canty; R O’Sullivan, E Delaney (Capt), J Walsh; E O’Reilly, F Lynch, B Crowley.

Subs: J Cottrell for E O’Reilly, W Hurley for R O’Sullivan (both 49).

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; S O’Rourke, E Byrne, D Quaid; M Power, E Deasy (Capt), D Lester; M Driscoll, J Murphy; J Costello, P O’Flynn, D Costelloe; B Clifford, L O’Driscoll, S Collins.

Subs: D Crowley for J Costello (37), N Gough for D Costelloe (46), N O’Donovan for E Deasy (52 inj), O Devlin for L O’Driscoll (58).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).