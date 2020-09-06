Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens set for mouthwatering Kilkenny semi-final

Stipple: Kilkenny SHC

A repeat of the league final is on the cards after Dicksboro were paired with O’Loughlin Gaels in the semi-finals of the Kilkenny senior hurling championships, while heavyweights Shamrocks and James Stephens will face off against each other next Saturday as the race for the Walsh Cup heats up Noreside.

The treble-chasing Shamrocks showed they’ll take some stopping as they blasted their way into the semi-finals with another eye-catching win.

The Shamrocks slammed in four goals inside five minutes as they sprinted past Clara with a 4-18 to 0-11 win at UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday.

It took the defending county and All-Ireland champions just four minutes to find the back of the net. Eoin Cody got the score, pulling to the net after some good work from Colin Fennelly. The former Kilkenny captain would be involved again soon after, setting up Eoin Reid for his first goal. Reid had his second and Ballyhale’s third goal with six minutes on the clock, ending a fast break to the left with a shot that flew past Clara keeper Kevin Nolan.

The goal rush continued when TJ Reid got in on the act, batting home to boost Ballyhale’s lead to 11 points (4-2 to 0-3) with nine minutes elapsed. At half-time, the Shamrocks had one foot in the semi-finals as they led by 4-9 to 0-7.

Clara battled on in the second half, with top scorer Liam Ryan keeping their challenge going, but there was never any danger the Shamrocks would be caught. The result means that from their two championship games to date, James O’Connor’s side have scored 8-52 and conceded just 19 points.

James Stephens were the final team into the hat for the semi-final draw as they had five points to spare over Mullinavat.

Eoin Guilfoyle led the way with three late points as the Village held off a Mullinavat fightback to win by 1-21 to 1-16.

In front from early on, a Niall Brassil penalty and five Cian Kenny points left Cheddar Plunkett’s men eight points up at half-time. The ’Vat reduced that deficit considerably, with a John Walsh goal leaving them breathing down Village necks, but Guilfoyle’s late scoring run saw the city side advance.

Saturday was a good day for city sides as Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels booked their semi-final spots.

Dicksboro put in a good hour’s work as they beat Bennettsbridge by 3-27 to 2-14. First half goals in quick succession from Aidan Nolan and Liam Moore helped them take a firm grip on the game. Although Hugh O’Neill replied with a major score Bennettsbridge trailed by six points at the break (2-13 to 1-10).

The ’Boro were just as impressive in the second half. With free-taker Shane Stapleton adding points to a Bill Sheehan goal they were well clear before the final whistle.

O’Loughlin Gaels are also through to the semi-finals, but they had a tough afternoon to see off Erin’s Own (Castlecomer) by 2-14 to 0-10.

First-half goals proved vital, Eoin O’Shea and Paddy Butler striking to give the city side a 2-6 to 0-6 lead into half-time.

Castlecomer put the pressure on in the second half but couldn’t find the scores from play they needed to turn the game. Of their 10-point total, seven came from placed balls – all were converted by captain Michael Murphy. O’Loughlin’s showed strength in defence, with captain Huw Lawlor, Jordan Molloy and Paddy Deegan leading the way as they closed out an impressive win.

Tullaroan will play senior hurling in Kilkenny in 2021 after they beat Danesfort by 1-19 to 1-12 in the relegation semi-final.

Tullaroan roared into the game and, backed by a Padraig Walsh goal, were 1-11 to 0-6 up at half-time. Danesfort fought back in the second half, Dylan Dunphy Wallace getting a goal to add to points from Paddy Hogan (3) and Paddy Hickey (3) but the gap was too great to bridge.

The Rower-Inistioge also made sure of their senior status but needed extra-time to beat Graigue-Ballycallan on a 2-24 to 4-13 scoreline.

A Sean Ryan goal had Ballycallan 1-6 to 0-5 in front at half-time. When he grabbed a second to give Ballycallan a six-point lead (2-7 to 0-7) things looked grim for the Rower, but five Michael Galavan points helped the Rower send the game to extra-time (0-17 to 2-11).

Ballycallan were back in front when Billy Ryan sent a penalty to the net, but two David Lyng goals saw the Rower come back to get the win. Danesfort will now play Graigue-Ballycallan in the relegation final next week.

Kilkenny SHC semi-finals: Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels, Ballyhale Shamrocks v James Stephens.

Relegation final: Danesfort v Graigue-Ballycallan.