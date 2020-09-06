Clinical Kilmoyley crush Abbeydorney with third-quarter blitz

Kilmoyley 1-20

Abbeydorney 1-12

Murt Murphy, Austin Stack Park

Kerry SHC semi-final

Kilmoyley eased their way into the Garveys Supervalu Senior County Hurling Championship final after they blitzed Abbeydorney in the third quarter of this eagerly anticipated semi-final, played at a deserted Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The underdogs Abbeydorney had rattled John Meyler’s Kilmoyley in the opening ten minutes leading 0-4 to 0-2 with two P J Keane frees and a point each from the O’Leary brothers Daniel and Michael from play.

But just prior to the water break a defensive error, allowed Kilmoyley danger man Maurice O’Connor to dribble the ball around the keeper and finish to the net. Kilmoyley led 1-4 to 0-4 at the first water break but two Daniel O’Leary points, a PJ Keane free, followed by a Michael Slattery goal saw Abbeydorney take a 1-8 to 1-5 lead and they were 1-9 to 1-7 in front at the half time whistle with Jamesie O’Connor, Kieran Dineen and Niall O’Mahony outstanding at the back while Tomás Ó hAiniféin was playing well at midfield.

But John Meyler's half time speech had the desired impact: Kilmoyley resumed a different side and superbly led by Daniel Collins and Paudie O’Connor at midfield, they blitzed Abbeydorney with eight unanswered points.

They raced 1-15 to 1-9 ahead with Daniel Collins (4), Maurice O’Connor (2) and one each from Paudie O’Connor and Sean Maunsell putting the game beyond Abbeydorney’s reach.

Abbeydorney only managed three second half points with David Egan scoring the best of their late tally but Kilmoyley were on top in every sector with Daniel Collins top scoring with 0-10 and Maurice O’Connor adding 1-4 from play. On the basis of this performance Meyler’s side will take some stopping in the county final in two weeks.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-10, 7 frees), M O’Connor (1-4), S Maunsell and P O’Connor (0-2 each), J Brick and K McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Abbeydorney: P J Keane ( 0-5 frees), M Slattery ( 1-1), D O’Leary ( 0-3) M O’Leary, D Egan and T Ó hAiniféin 0-1 each.

KILMOYLEY: J B O’Halloran; S Nolan, C Savage, F McCarthy; D Fitzell, J Godley, M Flaherty; T Murnane, P O’Connor; J Brick, D Collins, R Collins; M O’Connor, S Maunsell, P Maunsell.

Subs: K McCarthy for S Maunsell (54), J McElligott for P Maunsell (62)

ABBEYDORNEY: N Roche; N O’Mahony, S Egan, M Clifford; K Dineen, D Scanlon, J O’Connor; B O’Leary, T Ó hAiniféin; D O’Leary, M O’Leary, R Donovan; J Shanahan, M Slattery, P J Keane.

Subs: Brendan O’Leary for Brian O’Leary (37), D Egan for R O’Donovan (39), S O’Sullivan for D O’Leary (55), A Maunsell for P J Keane (58).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Limerick)