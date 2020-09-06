No repeat of Drom heroics as Kiladangan ease into Tipp decider

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Kiladangan 1-21 Drom and Inch 0-9

Kiladangan qualified for their third Tipperary SHC final in five seasons with an accomplished victory over Drom and Inch in Semple Stadium this evening.

Yet to win a Dan Breen Cup, Brian Lawlor’s side will be fancied against 2013 victors Loughmore-Castleiney following this 15-point win over the team that last weekend knocked out Borris-Ileigh who beat Kiladangan in last year's decider.

Drom and Inch failed to score from play in the second half as Kiladangan, who had registered eight first-half wides, were ruthless in their execution of their opponents.

Kiladangan were a class apart in the opening half and led by nine points in the 28th minute before Drom and Inch rallied to close the gap to seven by the break, 1-11 to 0-7.

Kiladangan’s goal came in the 23rd minute when Bryan McLoughney flicked the ball over a Drom and Inch defender before sending it through the legs of Eoin Collins. It was a deserving score for a team who looked tactically sharper and more aggressive, particularly James Quigley and Willie Connors.

Four of Billy Seymour’s frees for Kiladangan came in the opening half while all but two of Drom and Inch’s scores in that period came by way of Callanan’s placed balls.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B Seymour (0-10, 9 frees); B McLoughney (1-1); P Flynn (0-3); W Connors (0-2); J Gallagher, A Flynn, T Gallagher, S Hayes, R Gleeson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Drom and Inch: S Callanan (0-7, 6 frees, 1 65); M Connors, D Collins (0-1 each).

KILADANGAN: E Collins; J Quigley, D Flannery; D McGrath; F Hayes, A Flynn, D Sweeney; W Connors, T Gallagher; B McLoughney, J Gallagher, S Hayes; B Seymour, D O’Meara, P Flynn.

Subs for Kiladangan: R Gleeson for B McLoughney, A Loughnane for T Gallagher (both 48); D Moran for D McGrath (52); M Minehan for B Seymour (54); C Kelly for F Hayes (57).

DROM and INCH: B Hogan; K Hassett, J Moloney, M Purcell; R Long; F Purcell, P Campion, L Campion; J Ryan, E Moloney; J Campion, S Callanan (c), J Maher; D Collins, M Connors.

Subs for Drom and Inch: D Butler for J Ryan (37); L Ryan for M Connors (44); T Nolan for J Maher (48).

Referee: M Kennedy (Newcastle).