Champions Ferbane march into Offaly semis

Offaly SFC

After a dramatic day of action in the Offaly senior football championship, the four semi-finalists have now been confirmed.

Following their 1-12 to 1-9 win over Shamrocks, reigning champions Ferbane have topped their group having won all three games.

They didn’t get it all their own way but tagged on late points to grind out a three-point win.

Edenderry have also gone through from that group after a high scoring 2-17 to 3-10 win over Bracknagh.

Played in O’Connor Park, Edenderry always had their noses in front but Bracknagh came hard in the second half and weren’t far away from causing a shock. The Bracknagh men will now have to face into a relegation playoff with Clara just 12 months after being promoted.

The other group went down to the wire with scoring difference separating the semi-finalists and Clara who were condemned to a relegation playoff.

Tullamore got the better of the Clara men 1-17 to 0-9 to earn their first win of the campaign but it was enough to send them through to the semi-finals. Shane Dooley grabbed their goal in the second half.

The other game in the group saw Rhode defeat Cappincur 3-13 to 0-10 meaning they qualify as group winners and Cappincur were left level on two points with Tullamore and Clara.

Tullamore had the better score difference while Cappincur finished in third place and Clara propped up the group with the inferior score difference of the three.

The semi-final line up will see Ferbane take on Tullamore and Rhode square up to Edenderry. The games will take place in two weeks' time.