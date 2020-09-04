Sherlock once more the ace in the Barrs pack

Job done for St. Finbarr’s, three out of three and a Cork Premier SFC quarter-final clash with Newcestown booked. But they blew hot and cold against a plucky Clonakilty side in Coachford yesterday, conceding some late scores which took the gloss off what looked like being a comfortable victory.

Stephen Sherlock again proved the ace in the pack with a handsome 1-7 contribution, but they will curse their luck in a fast-moving opening half in which they could have had three more goals.

Outstanding Clon keeper Mark White was the hero here with two outstanding saves from Cillian Myers Murray early and late in the half and Sherlock also ballooned a penalty off the crossbar at a time when they trailed 0-7 to 0-5 playing with the breeze.

Redemption followed for Sherlock in injury-time with a fine goal and a point and with Myers Murray also on target, they went on to lead 1-7 to 0-7 at the break.

No Sean White for Clon with the Barrs also without Glenn O’Connor, Cian Walsh and Colm Barrett, but with some superb shooting from both sides it made for a splendid contest. Sherlock had the best of the points in the ninth minute and a point before the water break by the influential Brian Hayes had the Barrs ahead 0-5 to 0-4.

Clon were so unlucky in the 17th minute when Martin Scally blasted wide when clean through but with Dara Ó Sé scoring five points, his one from play a splendid effort, and Jack O’Mahony also contributing, they were well up for it. Certainly the Barrs were rueing those missed chances until Sherlock pounced for that late goal.

The Barrs were quick out of the blocks in the second half with Sherlock and Hayes stretching their lead and they looked very comfortable when leading 1-13 to 0-9 entering the final quarter. It got even better when substitute Eoghan Finn banged over two more points. But then came a Clon goal in the 57th minute from the hard-working Joe Grimes and it seemed to put pep in their step as the Barrs got leggy late in the contest.

Points from Grimes, David Lowney, Tom Clancy and sub Brian White made for an uncomfortable finish for the Barrs, though, in truth, they were never in danger of losing the contest.

Barrs boss Paul O’Keeffe was happy enough afterwards. “It was a mixed bag performance really but at least it gives us something to work on now in the next two weeks. The game looked in the bag in the last 10 minutes but a lot of niggly injuries seemed to slow us down.

“We really have to be more clinical in future, those missed chances in the first half could have been hurtful. We played some excellent football at times, I was pleased with that but we have a lot to work on.”

Scorers for St. Finbarr’s: S. Sherlock (1-7, 0-2 frees, 01 ‘45, 0-1 mark), B. Hayes (0-3), C. Myers Murray and E. Finn (0-2 each), E. McGreevey, C. Lyons and A. Lyne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty: D. O Se (0-6, 0-5 frees), J. Grimes (1-2), J. O’Mahony, D. O’Regan, D. Lowney, T. Clancy and B. White (0-1each).

ST. FINBARR’S: P. O’Neill; S. Ryan, J. Burns, A. O’ Connor: C. Lyons, O. Murphy, C. Scully; I. Maguire, C. Keane; D. O’Brien, S. Sherlock, A. Lyne; C. Myers Murray, B. Hayes, E. McGreevey.

Subs: E. Finn for Keane (ht), M. Shields for O’Brien (52min).

CLONAKILTY: M. White; E. Deasy, M. SHanley, D. Peet; J. Grimes, C. O’Donoghue, D. Lowney; M. Scally, T. Clancy; B. Ridgeway, G. Barry, J. O’ Mahony; D. O’Regan, D. O Se, S. McEvoy.

Subs: R. Man is for Barry (34 m), B. White for Ridgeway (44m), S. Nagle for O Se (54m).

Referee: B. Coniry (Crosshaven).