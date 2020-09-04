Patrickswell the prize awaiting Na Piarsaigh

Na Piarsaigh 0-26

Ballybrown 0-13

Brendan Buckley, LIT Gaelic Grounds

Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh set up a mouth-watering Limerick SHC semi-final with Patrickswell after easing to victory in this quarter-final against Ballybrown.

The double-scores victory means a repeat of the 2019 county final next Saturday between 2018 champions Na Piarsaigh and holders Patrickswell.

After losing to Kilmallock in round one, Na Piarsaigh have now regrouped to reach the final four once again but face a Ciaran Carey managed Patrickswell that were five point winners in last year’s decider.

In this quarter-final tie in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening, Na Piarsaigh dominated throughout and would have been further clear at the final whistle but for a wides tally of 13 and some fine saves from goalkeeper Conor O’Neill.

Na Piarsaigh hit 19 points from play with nine different scorers and were led by a return of six from play by inter-county man Peter Casey against a side that started with a sweeper in their half backline.

Ballybrown had to line out without key defenders Mikey Kiely and Colin Coughlan and Na Piarsaigh’s forward unit certainly profited and raced 0-6 to 0-3 clear by the first half water break with Casey and Conor Boylan with two points each.

The lead was soon out to six points with Ballybrown now relying on frees from captain Andrew Cliffe.

Kevin Downes, William Henn and William O’Donoghue had late scores in the half to ensure Na Piarsaigh were 0-14 to 0-6 ahead at the half time whistle and that was after a half in which Ballybrown had the breeze.

Leigh Doolan had the opening score of the second half to try and inspire a Ballybrown fightback but it was one of just two points from play in the half for the underdogs, who had scored nine goals in their two game winning run to the quarter-final. Kevin Downes had successive scores as the city side eased out to an 11 point lead after only six minutes of the third quarter.

Managed by former county championship winning captain Kieran Bermingham and coached by former Tipperary All-Ireland SHC winner Declan Fanning, Na Piarsaigh eased towards the final whistle with scores from Ronan Lynch, Adrian Breen and substitute Adam McNamara.

The Caherdavin will face an anxious wait ahead of next weekend with both Peter Casey and William O’Donoghue substituted with injuries in the final exchanges.

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: P Casey (0-7, 1f), R Lynch (0-5, 3f, 2 ‘65), C Boylan (0-4), K Downes and W Henn (1f)( 0-3 each), D Dempsey, W O’Donoghue, A McNamara and A Breen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballybrown: A Cliffe (0-7, 7f), A O’Connor and J Adams (1f) (0-2 each), K Power and L Doolan (0-1 each).

NA PIARSAIGH: P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, C King; J O’Brien, R Lynch, M Foley; T Grimes, W O’Donoghue; K Downes, P Casey, C Boylan; W Henn, D Dempsey, A Breen.

Subs: A Dempsey for J O’Brien (41), N Buckley for M Foley (47), A McNamara for W Henn (47), W Henn for P Casey (50), K Kennedy for W O’Donoghue (57).

BALLYBROWN: C O’Neill, M Sheahan, L Doran, K Foster; K Gavin, J Hall, K Power; R Griffin, S O’Reilly; B Griffin, A Cliffe, L Doolan; S Kenny, A O’Connor, J Adams. Sub: R Kenny for K Foster (58).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree).